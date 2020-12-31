Advanced search

Man dies after crash on A17 at Terrington St Clement

PUBLISHED: 10:26 31 December 2019

A man died on Monday (December 30) in a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A man has died after his car collided with a lorry on the A17 yesterday.

The incident happened at the junction of Market Lane at Terrington St Clement on December 30 between a red Ford Focus and a white DAF lorry.

The man, who was in his thirties, was pronounced dead at the scene and the lorry driver suffered leg injuries.

Emergency services dealt with the incident while the road was closed this morning.

Officers want to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or has information concerning the driving manner of either vehicle prior to the incident.

Motorists with dash cams who were travelling in the area at the time are also urged to check their footage for anything which could help officers with their enquiries.

Witnesses should contact Sgt Peter Howlett at Swaffham Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101 quoting incident number 406 of 30 December or email peter.howlett@norfolk.pnn.police.uk.

