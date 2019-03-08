Man dies after car careers into a ditch near Thorney
PUBLISHED: 11:26 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:26 18 July 2019
Archant
A man has died after his car careered into a water filled ditch after a crash near Thorney.
The incident happened just after 2pm yesterday (July 17) when a gold Renault Clio was travelling northbound on the B1040 from Whittlesey towards Thorney.
The vehicle left the road and careered into a water filled ditch.
The front seat passenger of the vehicle - Roger Van Kerro, 41 of Rowell Way, Sawtry - suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.
A 49-year-old woman from Sawtry was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.