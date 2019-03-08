Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man dies after car careers into a ditch near Thorney

PUBLISHED: 11:26 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:26 18 July 2019

A man has died after his car careered into a water filled ditch after a crash on the B1040. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

A man has died after his car careered into a water filled ditch after a crash on the B1040. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Archant

A man has died after his car careered into a water filled ditch after a crash near Thorney.

The incident happened just after 2pm yesterday (July 17) when a gold Renault Clio was travelling northbound on the B1040 from Whittlesey towards Thorney.

You may also want to watch:

The vehicle left the road and careered into a water filled ditch.

The front seat passenger of the vehicle - Roger Van Kerro, 41 of Rowell Way, Sawtry - suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

A 49-year-old woman from Sawtry was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Most Read

Council forced to close High Street, Wisbech, whilst partial demolition of ‘structurally unsafe’ building goes ahead

Work to remove part of the remaining building at 11-12 High Street, Wisbech, will begin today, Monday, July 15, and is expected to take up to a week to complete. Picture: IAN CARTER

Female pedestrian hospitalised after collision in Wisbech

Female pedestrian hospitalised after collision involving a car in New Bridge Lane, Wisbech, this morning (Tuesday July 16). Police officers are pictured at the scene. Picture: RHYS PETER STONLEY.

Man,19,in court charged with number of burglaries in Wisbech area - the suspect was caught by officers on ‘burglary patrol’ in the town

Jewellery and an Apple iPad were among the items stolen in a burglary at River Road in West Walton.

Wisbech Community Farm officially opens to help support people through animal therapy

Grand opening! A farm to help people improve their wellbeing through animal therapy has opened on Lynn Road, Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Man from Wisbech, aged 25, who stalked and harassed his ex-lover jailed for more than three years and handed 10-year restraining order

Jordan Hughes of Wisbech (pictured) has been jailed and handed a restraining order after he stalked and harassed his former girlfriend. Picture: Cambs Cops

Most Read

Council forced to close High Street, Wisbech, whilst partial demolition of ‘structurally unsafe’ building goes ahead

Work to remove part of the remaining building at 11-12 High Street, Wisbech, will begin today, Monday, July 15, and is expected to take up to a week to complete. Picture: IAN CARTER

Female pedestrian hospitalised after collision in Wisbech

Female pedestrian hospitalised after collision involving a car in New Bridge Lane, Wisbech, this morning (Tuesday July 16). Police officers are pictured at the scene. Picture: RHYS PETER STONLEY.

Man,19,in court charged with number of burglaries in Wisbech area - the suspect was caught by officers on ‘burglary patrol’ in the town

Jewellery and an Apple iPad were among the items stolen in a burglary at River Road in West Walton.

Wisbech Community Farm officially opens to help support people through animal therapy

Grand opening! A farm to help people improve their wellbeing through animal therapy has opened on Lynn Road, Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Man from Wisbech, aged 25, who stalked and harassed his ex-lover jailed for more than three years and handed 10-year restraining order

Jordan Hughes of Wisbech (pictured) has been jailed and handed a restraining order after he stalked and harassed his former girlfriend. Picture: Cambs Cops

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Three ponies die in Wisbech St Mary farm blaze

Dramatic images taken from the farm blaze on Rummers Lane in Wisbech St Mary overnight. Picture: Cambs FRS

Dramatic video and photographs show major blaze sweep through farm in Wisbech St Mary as firefighters stay at the scene overnight

Dramatic images taken from the farm blaze on Rummers Lane in Wisbech St Mary overnight. Picture: Cambs FRS

Man dies after car careers into a ditch near Thorney

A man has died after his car careered into a water filled ditch after a crash on the B1040. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Wisbech Community Farm officially opens to help support people through animal therapy

Grand opening! A farm to help people improve their wellbeing through animal therapy has opened on Lynn Road, Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Chatteris man who downloaded hundreds of indecent images of children - as well as pornography involving animals - receives suspended sentence

James Lancefield, 34, of Station Street, Chatteris, had his home searched by police in April 2017 after a device registered to him was used to upload indecent images of children, Peterborough Crown Court was told.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists