A man has died after his car careered into a water filled ditch after a crash near Thorney.

The incident happened just after 2pm yesterday (July 17) when a gold Renault Clio was travelling northbound on the B1040 from Whittlesey towards Thorney.

The vehicle left the road and careered into a water filled ditch.

The front seat passenger of the vehicle - Roger Van Kerro, 41 of Rowell Way, Sawtry - suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

A 49-year-old woman from Sawtry was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.