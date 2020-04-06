Advanced search

Sex offender from Wisbech who stole goods worth more than £11,000 admits to string of offences

PUBLISHED: 17:46 06 April 2020

The scale of the operation at hand for workers at 50 Backpacks in Wisbech. Picture: FACEBOOK/50 BACKPACKS VISION

Archant

A sex offender from Wisbech who stole goods worth more than £11,000, including from a homeless charity, has admitted to multiple thefts and burglaries.

Jeffery Burton, of no fixed address, was arrested on Friday (April 3) in connection with incidents in Wisbech between March 25 and April 2.

Burton, 44, has been charged with two counts of theft by finding of lead from Ely House and four counts of non-dwelling burglary, including 50 Backpacks on Bridge Street, the D&S General Store on North Street and two incidents at Boots on Horsefair.

He was also charged with failing to comply with notification requirements of the Sex Offenders Register by not registering as having no fixed address at a police station every seven days.

Burton appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (April 4) and has been remanded in custody to appear in court for sentencing at a later date.

