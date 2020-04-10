Man, 21, who was ‘acting suspiciously’ in Wisbech caught in drugs arrest

Neighbourhood officers and PCSOs were on patrol in Wisbech when they spotted a man acting suspiciously. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND Archant

A 21-year-old man was arrested in Wisbech yesterday (Thursday, April 9) on suspicion of being in possession of drugs with intent to supply.

Neighbourhood officers and PCSOs were patrolling in and around the town to reinforce the Government’s ‘stay at home’ message before finding the man acting suspiciously in an alleyway.

Writing on the Policing Fenland Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “Just before finishing our shift a 21-year-old male was found acting suspiciously in a town centre alleyway.

“A search under section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act recovered a quantity of drugs and cash. The male was arrested for being found in possession of a class B drug with intent to supply.”

The spokesperson added: “The male was taken to the police investigation centre at King’s Lynn where our investigation continues.”

Police officers also said they will be continuing their patrols throughout the Easter weekend and beyond while the coronavirus lockdown continues.