Advanced search

Man assaulted in Wisbech after 'violence' at restaurant

10 January, 2020 - 16:55
Man assaulted in Wisbech after ‘violence’ at restaurant in Old Market. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Man assaulted in Wisbech after 'violence' at restaurant in Old Market. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Archant

A man was assaulted when violence broke out at a restaurant in Wisbech.

The incident took place at just before midnight on New Year's Eve in the Old Market area.

You may also want to watch:

Police were called to reports of violence between two men - but no arrests were made.

It was reported that a man was assaulted.

Officers attended and spoke to those at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 508 of December 31.

Most Read

Nene Waterfront could be first task of new £25m backed trading arm to be set up by Fenland District Council

FLASHBACK: Original housing plans for Nene, Wisbech, that were first put forward well over a decade ago. Quite how it will turn out now is debatable but Fenland Council believes it can build up to 100 houses there to finish it off. Picture; FDC

Sam Mechelewski Murder Trial: Murder accused claims he was held at knife point by co-defendant

Hinchingbrooke Country Park

Cambridgeshire Police reveal how they caught youth from Wisbech who inundated demand hub with hoax 999 calls

Cambs Police track down 15 year-old youth from Wisbech who inundated them with hoax 999 calls.

Wisbech teenager cleared of exposing himself in nightclub

Wisbech teenager Dylan Verrier, of Elm Road, has been cleared of performing a lewd act and exposing himself in a busy nightclub. Picture: CHRIS BISHOP

‘It is just really unacceptable’ - Wisbech estate still ‘unsafe’ with hazardous pavements one year on

Residents still upset Wisbech Cromwell Garden's estate is incomplete - one year since they started campaigning for action. Pictured are residents on the estate last year. Picture: CROMWELL RESIDENTS GROUP

Most Read

Nene Waterfront could be first task of new £25m backed trading arm to be set up by Fenland District Council

FLASHBACK: Original housing plans for Nene, Wisbech, that were first put forward well over a decade ago. Quite how it will turn out now is debatable but Fenland Council believes it can build up to 100 houses there to finish it off. Picture; FDC

Sam Mechelewski Murder Trial: Murder accused claims he was held at knife point by co-defendant

Hinchingbrooke Country Park

Cambridgeshire Police reveal how they caught youth from Wisbech who inundated demand hub with hoax 999 calls

Cambs Police track down 15 year-old youth from Wisbech who inundated them with hoax 999 calls.

Wisbech teenager cleared of exposing himself in nightclub

Wisbech teenager Dylan Verrier, of Elm Road, has been cleared of performing a lewd act and exposing himself in a busy nightclub. Picture: CHRIS BISHOP

‘It is just really unacceptable’ - Wisbech estate still ‘unsafe’ with hazardous pavements one year on

Residents still upset Wisbech Cromwell Garden's estate is incomplete - one year since they started campaigning for action. Pictured are residents on the estate last year. Picture: CROMWELL RESIDENTS GROUP

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

MP Steve Barclay says full review is being conducted after serious assault on officer by two inmates at HMP Whitemoor in March

MP Steve Barclay has said a full review is being conducted following a serious assault on an officer by two inmates at HMP Whitemoor in March. Picture: STEVE BARCLAY

‘Vicious and cowardly’ stabbing at Whitemoor condemned by prison officers union

One of the prisoners involved in the attack at Whitemoor was named as Brustom Ziamani, 24, who was jailed five years ago on terrorism charges. Picture; MET POLICE

Man assaulted in Wisbech after ‘violence’ at restaurant

Man assaulted in Wisbech after ‘violence’ at restaurant in Old Market. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Film about Bronze Age settlement discovery at Must Farm near Whittlesey to be screened at Norwich Castle

Artist Laura Wilson has made a film about the Bronze Age settlement that was discovered at Must Farm near Whittlesey. 'Deepening' is to be screened at Norwich Castle from January 18 to March 29. Picture: RUI PIGNATELLI/NEW GEOGRAPHIES

Mother who stole more than £75,000 from a family business by fraudulently refunding herself cash must pay back ill-gotten gains

Dianne Polson, of Oak Avenue in Hampton Hargate, Peterborough, stole more than £75,000 from a family business by fraudulently refunding herself cash. The 45-year-old mother has been ordered to begin paying back her ill-gotten gains. Picture: POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists