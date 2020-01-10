Man assaulted in Wisbech after 'violence' at restaurant

A man was assaulted when violence broke out at a restaurant in Wisbech.

The incident took place at just before midnight on New Year's Eve in the Old Market area.

Police were called to reports of violence between two men - but no arrests were made.

It was reported that a man was assaulted.

Officers attended and spoke to those at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 508 of December 31.