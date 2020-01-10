Man assaulted in Wisbech after 'violence' at restaurant
10 January, 2020 - 16:55
A man was assaulted when violence broke out at a restaurant in Wisbech.
The incident took place at just before midnight on New Year's Eve in the Old Market area.
Police were called to reports of violence between two men - but no arrests were made.
It was reported that a man was assaulted.
Officers attended and spoke to those at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 508 of December 31.