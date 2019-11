Man arrested in Wisbech on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs

Man arrested in Wisbech on suspicion of possessing these Class A drugs. Picture: CAMBS POLICE Archant

A man was arrested in Wisbech on suspicion of possession of a Class A drugs with intent to supply.

He is currently in custody at King's Lynn Police Investigation Centre awaiting questioning.

The incident happened earlier this afternoon (November 12).

Enquiries are ongoing.