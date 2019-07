Man arrested in Wisbech for having a knife in public

A 61-year-old man was arrested in Wisbech for possessing a knife in a public place.

Officers on patrol overnight (July 19) in the town discovered the three-inch blade on the man following a stop and search.

A post by @FenCops on Twitter read: "One more knife off the streets.

"Man arrested for being in possession of a bladed article in a public place."