Driver arrested for being in possession of knives after police spot him swerving between lanes

PUBLISHED: 13:14 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:14 22 June 2020

Male driver spotted swerving between lanes in Churchill Road, Wisbech, arrested for being in possession of offensive weapon after officer noticed pocket knife in footwell of vehicle. They later found a second knife. Picture: POLICING FENLAND/FACEBOOK

A male driver who was spotted swerving between lanes in Wisbech was arrested for being in possession of an offensive weapon after an officer noticed something in the footwell of the vehicle.

The motorist was seen by police swerving his vehicle on Churchill Road at about 9pm last night (Sunday June 21).

Officers then made him take a break test - which he passed, but they discovered a red pocket knife in the car.

A search was then carried out under Section 1 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984, which led to the discovery of a second knife.

Both items were seized before the man was arrested and taken to the Police Investigation Centre in King’s Lynn.

He has since been released under investigation.

