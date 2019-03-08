Police bomb squad evacuate block of flats and arrest man, 55, on suspicion of firearm possession following ‘disorder’ in Wisbech

Cops swooped on a block of flats in Prospect Place, Wisbech before a 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of firearm possession during a ‘disorder’. Picture: RAFAL POZIOMA Rafal Pozioma

A 55-year-old man was arrested yesterday afternoon on suspicion of firearm possession following a “disorder” at a block of flats in Wisbech.

Police officers swooped on Prospect Place in the town on March 12 at around 3.45pm after reports came in of a disturbance.

Residents were evacuated by Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) officers while they searched the property near Milner Road – cordons were placed on the street for a number of hours.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police confirmed that the 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and still remains in custody.

They said: “The man from Wisbech has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm following reports of a disorder at about 3.45pm.”

An eye witness took to social media after “armed police officers” stopped anyone from coming in and out of the street – one person said they were trying to see if their grandmother was ok.

Police added: “Residents were evacuated while EOD searched the premises. It was found to be safe and a cordon was lifted a few hours later. The man remains in custody at this time.”