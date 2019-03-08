Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police bomb squad evacuate block of flats and arrest man, 55, on suspicion of firearm possession following ‘disorder’ in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 11:30 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:38 13 March 2019

Cops swooped on a block of flats in Prospect Place, Wisbech before a 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of firearm possession during a ‘disorder’. Picture: RAFAL POZIOMA

Cops swooped on a block of flats in Prospect Place, Wisbech before a 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of firearm possession during a ‘disorder’. Picture: RAFAL POZIOMA

Rafal Pozioma

A 55-year-old man was arrested yesterday afternoon on suspicion of firearm possession following a “disorder” at a block of flats in Wisbech.

Police officers swooped on Prospect Place in the town on March 12 at around 3.45pm after reports came in of a disturbance.

Residents were evacuated by Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) officers while they searched the property near Milner Road – cordons were placed on the street for a number of hours.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police confirmed that the 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and still remains in custody.

They said: “The man from Wisbech has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm following reports of a disorder at about 3.45pm.”

An eye witness took to social media after “armed police officers” stopped anyone from coming in and out of the street – one person said they were trying to see if their grandmother was ok.

Police added: “Residents were evacuated while EOD searched the premises. It was found to be safe and a cordon was lifted a few hours later. The man remains in custody at this time.”

Most Read

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

Wisbech man wanted for serious domestic assault - do you know where he is?

Police are warning people not to approach Wisbech man Carl Lee who is wanted for serious domestic assault. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Tory controlled Wisbech Town Council under fire for promoting residents’ survey including questions on Brexit ahead of May local elections

Under fire, Wisbech Town Council is promoting a residents survey that asks questions about how people voted in 2015, what they think of Conservative policy on Brexit, and invites them to supply their name and address and phone number. Picture; WISBECH TOWN COUNCIL

‘Crystal meth’ labs found in Peterborough as Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear officers are called into the city

Police discovered what they believe to be crystal meth labs in Cambridgeshire following a series of raids in Peterborough. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Park that gets a write-up on Trip Advisor not the place to make a trip on your motor bike - as one youngster found out in Wisbech

Motorbike seized in Wisbech: Police caught up with the offender after he took his motor bike into Wisbech Park. He now faces various offences. Picture; FEN COPS

Most Read

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

Wisbech man wanted for serious domestic assault - do you know where he is?

Police are warning people not to approach Wisbech man Carl Lee who is wanted for serious domestic assault. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Tory controlled Wisbech Town Council under fire for promoting residents’ survey including questions on Brexit ahead of May local elections

Under fire, Wisbech Town Council is promoting a residents survey that asks questions about how people voted in 2015, what they think of Conservative policy on Brexit, and invites them to supply their name and address and phone number. Picture; WISBECH TOWN COUNCIL

‘Crystal meth’ labs found in Peterborough as Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear officers are called into the city

Police discovered what they believe to be crystal meth labs in Cambridgeshire following a series of raids in Peterborough. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Park that gets a write-up on Trip Advisor not the place to make a trip on your motor bike - as one youngster found out in Wisbech

Motorbike seized in Wisbech: Police caught up with the offender after he took his motor bike into Wisbech Park. He now faces various offences. Picture; FEN COPS

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Police bomb squad evacuate block of flats and arrest man, 55, on suspicion of firearm possession following ‘disorder’ in Wisbech

Cops swooped on a block of flats in Prospect Place, Wisbech before a 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of firearm possession during a ‘disorder’. Picture: RAFAL POZIOMA

Tory controlled Wisbech Town Council under fire for promoting residents’ survey including questions on Brexit ahead of May local elections

Under fire, Wisbech Town Council is promoting a residents survey that asks questions about how people voted in 2015, what they think of Conservative policy on Brexit, and invites them to supply their name and address and phone number. Picture; WISBECH TOWN COUNCIL

Park that gets a write-up on Trip Advisor not the place to make a trip on your motor bike - as one youngster found out in Wisbech

Motorbike seized in Wisbech: Police caught up with the offender after he took his motor bike into Wisbech Park. He now faces various offences. Picture; FEN COPS

Wisbech man wanted for serious domestic assault - do you know where he is?

Police are warning people not to approach Wisbech man Carl Lee who is wanted for serious domestic assault. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Fancy owning a Muhammad Ali watch? Then join a charity auction and darts match coming to March

Mark Cross charity darts and auction is coming to the GER for the ninth year PHOTO: Ian Carter
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists