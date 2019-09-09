Malaysian Wisbech Standard reader who left the Fens in the 80s wants to reconnect with his old school and church friends

A Malaysian man who claims to have lived in the Fens in the 70s says he would like to get back in touch with some of his old friends.

Mr Raj Money says he was a student at the Isle of Ely College in Wisbech from 1977 to 1979 and during his time was a regular visitor to the Church of St Peter and St Paul.

Mr Money, who was reportedly enrolled in a business studies diploma, says he lost contact with close classmates Jackie Edwards and Phillip Hawes from March.

He said: "My friends are welcome to write to me. I would like to hear from them. I have lost contact with all of them.

"I used to attend the St Paul's and St Peter's Church in Wisbech and met many war veteran's who served in Malaya, Taiping, Butterworth, Penang and Singapore."

Mr Money is looking for any friends to come forward from his economics classes with Keith Ross of Wisbech St Mary and accounting class with Ian Hall.

He added: "I would also like to get in touch with Richard Gibbs, Michael Speakman, Gregory Barker aka Greg of Wisbech and Jeremy Brown from Ashford, Kent.

"The class teacher was Miss Mary Norman and our English tutor was Mr Michael Ian Brakewell.

"Some of my English family friends during my stay in Wisbech were Mr Ralph and Ruth Green and family.

"I was in contact with the Green family for a number of years till uncle Ralph passed away."

If you knew Raj, he asks you contact him via his email address: rj.sundar@yahoo.in