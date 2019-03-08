Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Wisbech Cricket Club is treated to a make over thanks to volunteers

PUBLISHED: 11:07 09 April 2019

Natwest Groundforce Day at Wisbech Cricket Club. Picture: BOB BURGESS

Natwest Groundforce Day at Wisbech Cricket Club. Picture: BOB BURGESS

AdGarry Samuels

Wisbech Cricket Club has been treated to a make over thanks to a team of 30 volunteers as part of a national ground force event.

Natwest Groundforce Day at Wisbech Cricket Club. Picture: BOB BURGESSNatwest Groundforce Day at Wisbech Cricket Club. Picture: BOB BURGESS

Volunteers from the club turned up for a day of restoring the ground ready for the 2019 cricket season.

Bob Burgess, chairman of the Wisbech Cricket Club, said: “Everyone soldiered on from 8am to 4pm and worked really hard. A huge thank you to everybody who attended.

“The day of action is part of a national programme in conjunction with Natwest. It’s really impressive to see what everyone achieved.

“The club looks very good and ready for the summer.”

Natwest Groundforce Day at Wisbech Cricket Club. Picture: BOB BURGESSNatwest Groundforce Day at Wisbech Cricket Club. Picture: BOB BURGESS

Volunteers set to work to litter pick, roll the grass, put up practice nets and trim trees.

The patio area was weeded and new furniture was set out thanks to a grant of £1,000 from the England and Wales Cricket Board.

The score box was painted and the picket fence at the front of the patio was also treated to a lick of paint.

Natwest Groundforce Day at Wisbech Cricket Club. Picture: BOB BURGESSNatwest Groundforce Day at Wisbech Cricket Club. Picture: BOB BURGESS

Natwest Groundforce Day at Wisbech Cricket Club. Picture: BOB BURGESSNatwest Groundforce Day at Wisbech Cricket Club. Picture: BOB BURGESS

Natwest Groundforce Day at Wisbech Cricket Club. Picture: BOB BURGESSNatwest Groundforce Day at Wisbech Cricket Club. Picture: BOB BURGESS

Most Read

Prepare for the air to turn blue when Jim Davidson comes to the Fens

The peoples favourite comedian, Jim Davidson, is coming to the GER in March in January.

Wisbech man to be sentenced for his part in scam that saw more than 50 people - many of them elderly - robbed of £3m

Wisbech man to be sentenced for his part in £3m 'boiler room' sca'.. Ryan Weston, 27, of Clarkson Avenue, pleaded guilty to money laundering when he appeared before Southwark Crown Court Picture; COURT SERVICE

Eighteen-year-old woman facing murder trial

A woman is due to stand trial accused of murdering a man in Peterborough. Filip Jaskiewicz was found dead in a car in Oakdale Avenue, Stanground, on the morning of Sunday October 21, last year. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Young woman is attacked by a group of females in March town centre prompting a police witness appeal

Emily Szebesta was attacked in March High Street. Police are appealing for witnesses after she was left with cuts, bruises and a chunk of her missing. Picture: EMILY SZEBESTA

BREAKING NEWS: Life for Wisbech killer and girlfriend jailed for lying to protect him

Tomas Acas

Most Read

Prepare for the air to turn blue when Jim Davidson comes to the Fens

The peoples favourite comedian, Jim Davidson, is coming to the GER in March in January.

Wisbech man to be sentenced for his part in scam that saw more than 50 people - many of them elderly - robbed of £3m

Wisbech man to be sentenced for his part in £3m 'boiler room' sca'.. Ryan Weston, 27, of Clarkson Avenue, pleaded guilty to money laundering when he appeared before Southwark Crown Court Picture; COURT SERVICE

Eighteen-year-old woman facing murder trial

A woman is due to stand trial accused of murdering a man in Peterborough. Filip Jaskiewicz was found dead in a car in Oakdale Avenue, Stanground, on the morning of Sunday October 21, last year. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Young woman is attacked by a group of females in March town centre prompting a police witness appeal

Emily Szebesta was attacked in March High Street. Police are appealing for witnesses after she was left with cuts, bruises and a chunk of her missing. Picture: EMILY SZEBESTA

BREAKING NEWS: Life for Wisbech killer and girlfriend jailed for lying to protect him

Tomas Acas

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

State of the art bikes at Fenland’s four leisure centres

The four leisure centres in Fenland have new exercise bikes. Picture: FREEDOM LEISURE

Oldest member at the Wisbech Hudson Bowls Club plays his last game after nearly 40 years

It was a bittersweet day as the Hudson Bowl’s Club oldest member played his last game after nearly 40 years. RLR DIGITAL.

Wisbech Cricket Club is treated to a make over thanks to volunteers

Natwest Groundforce Day at Wisbech Cricket Club. Picture: BOB BURGESS

New village sign unveiled in Doddington for WI centenary

A new village sign has been unveiled in Doddington as part of the centenary of the Woman’s Institute. Picture: NORMAN TURNER.

Young musicians stage a concert after just one afternoon rehearsal

Musical event in Chatteris by young people from Fenland Music Centre Association. Picture: FMCA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists