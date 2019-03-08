Wisbech Cricket Club is treated to a make over thanks to volunteers

Natwest Groundforce Day at Wisbech Cricket Club. Picture: BOB BURGESS AdGarry Samuels

Wisbech Cricket Club has been treated to a make over thanks to a team of 30 volunteers as part of a national ground force event.

Volunteers from the club turned up for a day of restoring the ground ready for the 2019 cricket season.

Bob Burgess, chairman of the Wisbech Cricket Club, said: “Everyone soldiered on from 8am to 4pm and worked really hard. A huge thank you to everybody who attended.

“The day of action is part of a national programme in conjunction with Natwest. It’s really impressive to see what everyone achieved.

“The club looks very good and ready for the summer.”

Volunteers set to work to litter pick, roll the grass, put up practice nets and trim trees.

The patio area was weeded and new furniture was set out thanks to a grant of £1,000 from the England and Wales Cricket Board.

The score box was painted and the picket fence at the front of the patio was also treated to a lick of paint.

