Crews tackle huge Fens blaze
Published: 8:10 PM October 25, 2021 Updated: 9:00 PM October 25, 2021
A major fire – believed to be hay bales – has broken out in the Fens.
A Norfolk Fire Service spokesperson said it was dealing with “a large fire” on Grange Road, Walpole Cross Keys at around 8pm on Monday.
The village is eight miles from Wisbech.
Norfolk Fire Service confirmed two pumps attended and that the location is just off the A17.
Police also attended the scene of the blaze.
“We advise all in the area to keep doors and windows closed,” said a fire service spokesperson.
Fire crews are currently making the area secure.
