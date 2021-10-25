News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Crews tackle huge Fens blaze

John Elworthy

Published: 8:10 PM October 25, 2021    Updated: 9:00 PM October 25, 2021
First photos from fire tonight at Walpole Cross Keys 

First photos from fire tonight at Walpole Cross Keys

A major fire – believed to be hay bales – has broken out in the Fens.  

A Norfolk Fire Service spokesperson said it was dealing with “a large fire” on Grange Road, Walpole Cross Keys at around 8pm on Monday.

First photos from fire tonight at Walpole Cross Keys 

First photos from fire tonight at Walpole Cross Keys - Credit: Wisbech Standard reader

The village is eight miles from Wisbech.

Norfolk Fire Service confirmed two pumps attended and that the location is just off the A17. 

Police also attended the scene of the blaze.

First photos from fire tonight at Walpole Cross Keys 

First photos from fire tonight at Walpole Cross Keys - Credit: Wisbech Standard reader

“We advise all in the area to keep doors and windows closed,” said a fire service spokesperson.

Fire crews are currently making the area secure.

