Published: 8:10 PM October 25, 2021 Updated: 9:00 PM October 25, 2021

First photos from fire tonight at Walpole Cross Keys - Credit: Wisbech Standard reader

A major fire – believed to be hay bales – has broken out in the Fens.

A Norfolk Fire Service spokesperson said it was dealing with “a large fire” on Grange Road, Walpole Cross Keys at around 8pm on Monday.

The village is eight miles from Wisbech.

Footage from the A17 fire at Walpole Cross Keys this evening shows the scale of the blaze! @NorfolkFire are on scene! @WisbechStandard pic.twitter.com/N1gAdRLQDu — Harry Rutter (@harryjohnrutter) October 25, 2021

Norfolk Fire Service confirmed two pumps attended and that the location is just off the A17.

Police also attended the scene of the blaze.

“We advise all in the area to keep doors and windows closed,” said a fire service spokesperson.

Fire crews are currently making the area secure.