Crews spotted in Fenland filming major TV show for Amazon Prime

Harry Rutter

Published: 1:15 PM May 21, 2021    Updated: 1:26 PM May 21, 2021
Filming Alex Rider in Three Holes Norfolk for season 2. Three Holes, NorfolkWednesday 19 May 2021.

Crews were spotted at Mudd’s Drove and Squire’s Drove in Three Holes near Upwell filming season two of Alex Rider for Amazon Prime.

Camera crews were spotted near Upwell, six miles from Wisbech, filming the second season of the hit-Amazon Prime TV series Alex Rider. 

Pictured Otto Farrant, Alex Rider - Brenock O'Connor, as Tom Harris - Marli Siu as Kyra.Filming Ale

Brenock O'Connor as Tom Harris and Marli Siu as Kyra filming Alex Rider in Three Holes.

Star of the show Otto Farrant was snapped filming several scenes at Mudd’s Drove and Squire’s Drove in Three Holes on Wednesday (May 19). 

Pictured Otto Farrant, Alex Rider - Brenock O'Connor, as Tom Harris - Marli Siu as Kyra.Filming Ale

Otto Farrant as Alex Rider, Brenock O'Connor as Tom Harris and Marli Siu as Kyra filming Alex Rider in Three Holes.

The series is based on best-selling novels by Anthony Horowitz and stars Otto, Line of Duty’s Vicky McClure and Game of Thrones’ Stephen Dillane.  

Pictured Otto Farrant, Alex Rider - Brenock O'Connor, as Tom Harris - Marli Siu as Kyra.Filming Ale

Otto Farrant as Alex Rider, Brenock O'Connor as Tom Harris and Marli Siu as Kyra filming Alex Rider in Three Holes.

We pictured actors, along with Otto’s stunt double, shooting a number of scenes on bikes as well as the large camera crews setting up.  

Filming Alex Rider in Three Holes Norfolk for season 2. Three Holes, NorfolkWednesday 19 May 2021.

Crews filming Alex Rider in Three Holes. - Credit: © Terry Harris

“They’re using a farm along Mudd’s Drove as a base for the production crew,” said one resident who spotted the film crew lorries arriving on Tuesday (May 18).  

Filming Alex Rider in Three Holes Norfolk for season 2. Three Holes, NorfolkWednesday 19 May 2021.

Filming checkpoint for Alex Rider in Three Holes.

It’s not yet known when the new series will air on Amazon Prime, but some Fenland residents may be able to recognise the backdrop when the show is released.  

Pictured Otto Farrant, Alex RiderFilming Alex Rider in Three Holes Norfolk for season 2. Three Hol

Otto Farrant stops filming Alex Rider to take a selfie with security at Three Holes.

In the show, Alex Rider is an ordinary teenager is recruited by a subdivision of MI6 as a teenage spy to infiltrate places that others are unable to.  

Pictured Otto Farrant, Alex Rider Filming Alex Rider in Three Holes Norfolk for season 2. Three Hol

Otto Farrant filming Alex Rider in Three Holes. - Credit: © Terry Harris

He uses skills he didn't know he had to become an extraordinary spy. 

