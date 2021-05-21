Gallery
Crews spotted in Fenland filming major TV show for Amazon Prime
Camera crews were spotted near Upwell, six miles from Wisbech, filming the second season of the hit-Amazon Prime TV series Alex Rider.
Star of the show Otto Farrant was snapped filming several scenes at Mudd’s Drove and Squire’s Drove in Three Holes on Wednesday (May 19).
The series is based on best-selling novels by Anthony Horowitz and stars Otto, Line of Duty’s Vicky McClure and Game of Thrones’ Stephen Dillane.
We pictured actors, along with Otto’s stunt double, shooting a number of scenes on bikes as well as the large camera crews setting up.
“They’re using a farm along Mudd’s Drove as a base for the production crew,” said one resident who spotted the film crew lorries arriving on Tuesday (May 18).
It’s not yet known when the new series will air on Amazon Prime, but some Fenland residents may be able to recognise the backdrop when the show is released.
In the show, Alex Rider is an ordinary teenager is recruited by a subdivision of MI6 as a teenage spy to infiltrate places that others are unable to.
He uses skills he didn't know he had to become an extraordinary spy.