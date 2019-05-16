'A number of' people rushed to hospital with injuries after two cars collide on A47 at Guyhirn roundabout just before midnight

A number of people taken to hospital after a two vehicle crash on the A47 at Guyhirn roundabout. Picture: CAMBS POLICE. Archant

A number of people have been rushed to hospital with injuries after two cars collided on the Guyhirn roundabout, Cambridgeshire Police have revealed.

Dramatic photographs were released on social media of the smash which saw a red Seat plough into a lamppost before a Fiat crashed into the back of it on Wednesday (May 15).

The images - released by police officers on the scene - show the extent of damage caused to the red Seat. The car's engine cover can be seen out of the bonnet and in the road.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "At 23:45pm officers - along with the East of England Ambulance Service - attended the two vehicle crash.

"A number of persons have been taken to hospital with injuries."

Police are suspicious of the manor of driving leading up to the crash and are appealing for anyone to come forward who may have witnessed it.

They added: "Did you witness this collision or the driving Prior to it? Please call 101 and quote incident 559 of 15.05.19."

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We attended a road traffic collision on the A47 near Guyhirn shortly before midnight yesterday (May 15).

"A man and a woman were transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn for further assessment and care."