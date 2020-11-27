Single mum picked to represent UK needs £1,000 to take part in national beauty contest

Wisbech slimmer Maise Hunns, who works in Ely and trains at IronWorks gym, is appealing for a sponsor so she can represent the UK in Miss Europe Continental in November 2021. Picture: MAISE HUNNS Archant

A Wisbech slimmer who works in Ely is appealing for a sponsor so she can represent the UK in a national beauty contest.

Maise Hunns, who trained at IronWorks gym in Wisbech to lose weight, was asked by the contest’s brand manager to represent the UK in Miss Europe Continental in November 2021.

However, there is a €1,180 registration fee to cover participation, registration, accommodation, shoots, contest walk/talk/behaviour training and stylists.

Maise, who suffered post-natal depression following the birth of her daughter, said: “As a young single mother, I am unable to afford this with my disposable income. But I really do not want to miss out on such an amazing opportunity that I have been picked to participate in.”

Maise added that she has been told by the contest Brand Manager that she is welcome to look for a sponsor, person or business to cover her fee.

She added: “The sponsor will have international visibility, adverts on every billboard, participation in interviews and VIP tickets to the event.”

Email maisehunns94@hotmail.co.uk if you would like to sponsor her.