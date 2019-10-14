Go slow! Farmers cause carriageway closure in Wisbech after leaving mud all over A1101

The state of the A1101 on Saturday, October 12 after farmers left mud all over the road during work at a nearby field. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops Twitter/@FenCops

A road closure was caused in the Fens over the weekend after mud was left all over the road by farmers.

Police were forced to shut the A1101 at Four Gotes, Wisbech on Saturday, October 12 after thick mud was left in the middle of the carriageway.

Officers said the "weather has not helped" after they arrived to find one of the farmers trying to clear the road using a yellow JCB.

The warning was to "approach with care" as farmers worked for more than two hours to try and clear up the Fen road.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "There is farming in progress and the weather has not helped. The farmer swept the road to clean it.

"The farmer has been clearing the mud from the road with help from a road closure from us; however it is still muddy and is still going to have a sweeper put over it.

"Please approach with care and slow down, the road has been reopened."