The Macmillan fundraising group in Wisbech raised £34,677 last year to support people living with cancer in the area.

Alexandra Haswell, regional fundraising manager, said: “We cannot thank the Wisbech fundraising group enough for their hard work and dedication to fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Support.

“Their support allows us to be there for people affected by cancer in the local community.”

The money raised by the group will help fund Macmillan grants for local people affected by cancer in the Wisbech area. Macmillan provides grants to people affected by cancer who are struggling financially to help with costs arising from their treatment.

In 2018, Macmillan was able to provide 34 people in the local area with grants totalling £11,917. The grants help with costs such as heating, clothing and travel. People affected by cancer who are struggling with these costs are encouraged to get in touch with the charity to see what help may be available, through the support line on 0808 808 0000 which is now open seven days a week between 8am and 8pm.

Macmillan is funded almost entirely by donations and we can only fund grants thanks to our amazing supporters.

Other services funded by Macmillan in the Wisbech area include weekly sessions with a GP who work closely with care providers and those that commission cancer and end-of-life care services to make sure people affected by cancer in Wisbech receive the support they need.

The fundraising group has a number of events planned for 2019 and if you would like more information about the group or would like to attend an event, please contact Adele Wright on 07769 717557.

The Macmillan Mobile Cancer Information and Support Service tours the UK throughout the year, offering free, confidential information and support to people in their communities.

Everyone is welcome to use the service: whether you have a cancer diagnosis, have a friend or relative affected by cancer, or are worried about cancer in any way at all. The units are staffed by a dedicated team of highly-qualified Macmillan professionals and are happy to talk in confidence, for as long as is needed or just to offer leaflets which can be taken away.