Macmillan Coffee Morning fundraiser at Wisbech Grammar School raises hundreds for charity

Sixth formers at Wisbech Grammar School raised £387.70 for charity by organising and holding a Macmillan Coffee Morning fundraiser.

Staff, pupils and parents made cakes and the entire school was then invited to buy caked from the refectory at break time.

Ann Wildman, of Wisbech Grammar School, said: "The refectory was decorated with balloons and bunting and the tables were groaning under the weight of the delicious homemade treats.

"It was a great success and there was a real community feel as everyone devoured the delicious cakes and cookies."

"Well done and thank you to the sixth form charity committee for your hard work in organising the event and the money raised will be a big help to those in need."

Kate Taylor, head of sixth form, said: "Being able to present the cheque to Macmillan is a real pleasure as we know how vital such fundraising is to the work that they do."

The charity runs an annual event for individuals to host their own coffee morning, with the goal being to host the 'world's biggest coffee morning' across the nation.