Advanced search

Macmillan Coffee Morning fundraiser at Wisbech Grammar School raises hundreds for charity

PUBLISHED: 08:00 16 October 2019

Sixth formers at Wisbech Grammar School raised £387.70 for charity by organising and holding a Macmillan Coffee Morning fundraiser. Picture: ANN WILDMAN/WISBECH GRAMMAR SCHOOL.

Sixth formers at Wisbech Grammar School raised £387.70 for charity by organising and holding a Macmillan Coffee Morning fundraiser. Picture: ANN WILDMAN/WISBECH GRAMMAR SCHOOL.

Archant

Sixth formers at Wisbech Grammar School raised £387.70 for charity by organising and holding a Macmillan Coffee Morning fundraiser.

Staff, pupils and parents made cakes and the entire school was then invited to buy caked from the refectory at break time.

Ann Wildman, of Wisbech Grammar School, said: "The refectory was decorated with balloons and bunting and the tables were groaning under the weight of the delicious homemade treats.

You may also want to watch:

"It was a great success and there was a real community feel as everyone devoured the delicious cakes and cookies."

"Well done and thank you to the sixth form charity committee for your hard work in organising the event and the money raised will be a big help to those in need."

Kate Taylor, head of sixth form, said: "Being able to present the cheque to Macmillan is a real pleasure as we know how vital such fundraising is to the work that they do."

The charity runs an annual event for individuals to host their own coffee morning, with the goal being to host the 'world's biggest coffee morning' across the nation.

Most Read

Demolition of 11 and 12 High Street, Wisbech, ‘regrettable’ but now all agree retention not an option as council gives green light for removal

Fenland District Council has agreed to the demolition of 11-12 High Street, Wisbech; 15 flats and a shop on the ground floor most likely to be built there. Picture; ARCHANT

Wisbech man claimed 14,000 indecent images of children and 400 videos were on his computer before he bought it - then he told the truth

Steven Brown, of Admirals Drive, Wisbech, was handed a suspended sentence after he was found with 14,000 indecent photos of children on his computer. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Tractor driver released under investigation until October 31 after collision in which a man in his 30s died

Fatal crash at Emneth. A man has died following a collision in Outwell today. The man who died was a passenger in a car involved in the collision in Wisbech Road, Picture; IAN CARTER

Father of six named as victim of Wisbech collision - appeal launched by family friend to support his family

The xi children of Ben Johnson and his fiance Ashleigh. Mr Johnson died after a collision in Outwell Road, Wisbech. A family friend has set up an appeal to support the family. Picture; FAMILY

Go slow! Farmers cause carriageway closure in Wisbech after leaving mud all over A1101

The state of the A1101 on Saturday, October 12 after farmers left mud all over the road during work at a nearby field. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Most Read

Demolition of 11 and 12 High Street, Wisbech, ‘regrettable’ but now all agree retention not an option as council gives green light for removal

Fenland District Council has agreed to the demolition of 11-12 High Street, Wisbech; 15 flats and a shop on the ground floor most likely to be built there. Picture; ARCHANT

Wisbech man claimed 14,000 indecent images of children and 400 videos were on his computer before he bought it - then he told the truth

Steven Brown, of Admirals Drive, Wisbech, was handed a suspended sentence after he was found with 14,000 indecent photos of children on his computer. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Tractor driver released under investigation until October 31 after collision in which a man in his 30s died

Fatal crash at Emneth. A man has died following a collision in Outwell today. The man who died was a passenger in a car involved in the collision in Wisbech Road, Picture; IAN CARTER

Father of six named as victim of Wisbech collision - appeal launched by family friend to support his family

The xi children of Ben Johnson and his fiance Ashleigh. Mr Johnson died after a collision in Outwell Road, Wisbech. A family friend has set up an appeal to support the family. Picture; FAMILY

Go slow! Farmers cause carriageway closure in Wisbech after leaving mud all over A1101

The state of the A1101 on Saturday, October 12 after farmers left mud all over the road during work at a nearby field. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Macmillan Coffee Morning fundraiser at Wisbech Grammar School raises hundreds for charity

Sixth formers at Wisbech Grammar School raised £387.70 for charity by organising and holding a Macmillan Coffee Morning fundraiser. Picture: ANN WILDMAN/WISBECH GRAMMAR SCHOOL.

Hundreds raised for Macmillan Cancer Support thanks to coffee mornings at Cromwell Community College and Meadowgate Academy

Students at Cromwell Community College in Chatteris helped to raise hundreds of pounds for Macmillan Cancer Support by holding a coffee morning. Picture: JACKIE HARDING.

White van sliced in half as it ploughs into rail bridge in the Fens - the 12th time someone has struck the bridge this year

Lucky escape as this van hit the rail bridge at Stonea on October 15th just after 8am. Picture; SUBMITTED

Father of six named as victim of Wisbech collision - appeal launched by family friend to support his family

The xi children of Ben Johnson and his fiance Ashleigh. Mr Johnson died after a collision in Outwell Road, Wisbech. A family friend has set up an appeal to support the family. Picture; FAMILY

Tractor driver released under investigation until October 31 after collision in which a man in his 30s died

Fatal crash at Emneth. A man has died following a collision in Outwell today. The man who died was a passenger in a car involved in the collision in Wisbech Road, Picture; IAN CARTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists