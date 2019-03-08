Gallery

Hundreds raised for Macmillan Cancer Support thanks to coffee mornings at Cromwell Community College and Meadowgate Academy

Students at two Fenland schools helped to raise hundreds of pounds for Macmillan Cancer Support by holding coffee mornings.

Emma Bird, sixth form coordinator at Meadowgate Academy, said: "We were thrilled with the donations of cakes from the wider school, parents and carers, which served the hungry visitors that came.

"We were delighted to welcome the Mayor of Wisbech and representatives of the local Macmillan group, as well as parents, carers and the local community. "We are pleased to announce that over £325 was raised and a big thank you to Class 6B for their excellent planning and organisation for the event."

Meanwhile at Cromwell Community College £367.21 was raised as learning resources manager Jackie Harding opened up the library for charity for the first time.

Mayor of Chatteris Linda Ashley attended along with parents, carers and residents of Swan House.

She said: "I was overwhelmed with the amount of cakes donated from the pupils and families at Cromwell and I would like to express my thanks."

