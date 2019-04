Man from Wisbech charged with drink driving after crashing car into house in Lynn Road

Minvydas Kneizys, 25, of Grimmers Road, Wisbech, has been charged with drink driving after his car crashed into a house in Lynn Road, Wisbech on Sunday morning (April 28). Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND. Archant

A Wisbech man has been charged with drink driving after their car crashed into a house in Wisbech at the weekend.

Officers were called to a 'car vs house'collision on Lynn Road at around 2.54am yesterday (Sunday April 28).

The driver of a VW motor vehicle, Minvydas Kneizys, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink driving after failing the road side breath test by providing a reading of 72ugs – the legal limit is 35.

The 25-year-old, of Grimmers Road, was later charged with drink driving.

He will appeal at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on 10 May.

