Published: 11:07 AM February 9, 2021

One person had to be cut out of their car after a two-vehicle collision in Walsoken.

Fire crews from Wisbech and West Walton were called to the crash on Lynn Road at 3.14pm on Monday February 8.

Firefighters arrived to find a collision involving two vehicles.

Using specialist cutting equipment they released one casualty who was left in the care of ambulance crews.

The crews returned to their stations by 4.20pm.







