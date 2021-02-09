Driver cut out of car after two-vehicle crash
Published: 11:07 AM February 9, 2021
One person had to be cut out of their car after a two-vehicle collision in Walsoken.
Fire crews from Wisbech and West Walton were called to the crash on Lynn Road at 3.14pm on Monday February 8.
Firefighters arrived to find a collision involving two vehicles.
Using specialist cutting equipment they released one casualty who was left in the care of ambulance crews.
The crews returned to their stations by 4.20pm.
