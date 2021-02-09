News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Driver cut out of car after two-vehicle crash

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:07 AM February 9, 2021   
One person had to be cut out of their car after a two-vehicle collision in Lynn Road, Walsoken.

One person had to be cut out of their car after a two-vehicle collision in Lynn Road, Walsoken. - Credit: FACEBOOK

One person had to be cut out of their car after a two-vehicle collision in Walsoken. 

Fire crews from Wisbech and West Walton were called to the crash on Lynn Road at 3.14pm on Monday February 8.

Firefighters arrived to find a collision involving two vehicles. 

Using specialist cutting equipment they released one casualty who was left in the care of ambulance crews.

The crews returned to their stations by 4.20pm.



You may also want to watch:

Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lee Courtney, an ex-serviceman from Wisbech, discussed sexual abuse of children on an online platform

Ex-serviceman discussed child sexual abuse online

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
Downham Market LPT seized 37 cannabis plants from a property in Wisbech on Tuesday, February 2.

'We listen, we act' - Police seize 37 cannabis plants in raid

Sarah Hussain

person
Former Budgens/Co-op store in Horsefair, Wisbech, rapidly been transformed into a Covid-19 vaccination hub. It opens on February 5. 

NHS

Empty Wisbech supermarket now Covid-19 vaccination centre

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Cambridgeshire Constabulary received more than 200 Covid breach-related calls over the course of the weekend.

Coronavirus

More than 200 Covid breaches reported to police over weekend

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus