Musical videos provide entertainment for care home residents in lockdown

Musical videos filmed by people from all over the country have helped to bring smiles to the faces of residents at Lyncroft Care Home in Wisbech. Picture: COUNTY COURT CARE Archant

Musical videos filmed by people from all over the country have helped to bring smiles to the faces of residents at Lyncroft Care Home in Wisbech.

Contributions to the video were sent in from all over the UK from family and friends as well as pupils at The Blue Cat Music School in Grantham, Lincolnshire and Fly High Theatre Group in Worle, Somerset.

Brenda Durrington, home manager, said: “We’ve been showing the video to groups of residents in the lounge and also using our tablets to show residents who are bed-bound in their rooms so everyone has had the opportunity to enjoy it.

“They’ve especially loved seeing the children on the video, we got lots of smiles and singing along”.

Residents at Country Court’s 32 care homes across the UK usually enjoy performances from a range of visiting entertainers including professional musicians, local choirs, school children and members of the local community.

Due the current lockdown visitors are not allowed, so staff at the homes have been finding innovative ways to make the most of modern technology to continue to bring musical entertainment to their residents.

Jordan Dodd, activity coordinator at Lyncroft Care Home, said: “Music is so important for our residents, we find it really lifts people’s mood, triggers memories and gets people singing and dancing along too.

“The staff have been singing with residents but some of us are not very good singers and they have missed their entertainment, so this is a great way to share a wide variety of music with people.”

The full video is available on Country Court’s YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/musicaltalentsvide