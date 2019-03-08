120 years of caring at Lyncroft Care Home
PUBLISHED: 17:14 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:14 28 March 2019
Archant
Staff at Lyncroft Care Home in Wisbech celebrated clocking up 120 years of caring between them this year.
The occasion was marked by an awards presentation, where Country Court Care finance director Al-Karim Kachra presented staff with a certificate and gift.
Home manager Brenda Durrington, who has worked within the company for 25 years, said: “I’m very proud to have such long serving staff on the team here at Lyncroft.
“Their dedication makes all the difference to the lives of our residents”.
Brenda was presented with a bunch of flowers and a framed ‘thank you’ from all the staff.
In her speech she thanked staff for all their support and dedication over the years.
The longest serving staff members are:
• Liz Green, carer, 28 years
• Brenda Durrington, home manager, 25 years
• Mandy Ward, carer,16 years
• Nicky Klohn, senior carer, 15 years
• Mary Cunnington, carer, 14 years
• Karen Mann, housekeeper, 13 years
• Clare Baker-Taylor, deputy manager, nine years