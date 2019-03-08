Advanced search

Shaking up a mocktail heaven for Wisbech care home residents

PUBLISHED: 15:02 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:18 10 April 2019

Lyncroft care home residents enjoy cocktails from Bar and Beyond. Picture: LYNCROFT CARE HOME

Residents at a Wisbech care home enjoyed a visit from a bar team who served up mocktails as part of a week looking at nutrition.

Lyncroft Care Home enjoyed the experience from the team at Bar and Beyond in Kings Lynn who let them make and sample a range of drinks.

Karl and Abbie, mixologists from Bar and Beyond, created the drinks which were all alcohol free apart from one which they named ‘The Lyncroft Bomb’.

Brenda Durrington, manager of the Clarkson Avenue venue, said: “Mocktails are a fun way for residents to stay hydrated and try new combinations of fruit and drinks.

“We are always looking for new and engaging activities for our residents, this was a great opportunity to bring the younger generation into our home and for our residents to meet new people and stay healthy”.

The event was part of nutrition and hydration week, an annual event held in March to highlight improvements in nutrition locally and globally.

