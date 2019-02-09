Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Lyncroft Care Home in Wisbech rated ‘good in all areas’ by Care Quality Commission

09 February, 2019 - 09:30
Staff at Lyncroft Care Home (pictured) are �delighted� with the news that the Wisbech home has been rated �good� in all areas. Picture: SUPPLIED

Staff at Lyncroft Care Home (pictured) are �delighted� with the news that the Wisbech home has been rated �good� in all areas. Picture: SUPPLIED

Archant

A care home in Wisbech has been rated “good in all areas” by the Quality Care Commission following an inspection.

Lyncroft Care Home in Clarkson Avenue say they are “delighted” with their latest report which stated that staff were “kind and caring” and “go the extra mile every day”.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) report highlighted staff positivity, kindness and “caring attitude” towards residents of the Fenland home.

The report also praised the home’s manager for being “committed to ensuring that a high-quality service was provided”.

Alykhan Kachra of CQC said: “The staff team here at Lyncroft go the extra mile every day to deliver fantastic care and meaningful opportunities for our residents”.

Inspectors noted that staff “showed genuine concern for people and were keen to ensure people’s rights were upheld”.

One relative of a Lyncroft resident said: “It’s easy going; no rules and regulations which is nice, for instance some people bring in their dogs. It’s more like their home than a home.”

To view the full report, click here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Murder arrest after stabbing at house in Wisbech

A Wisbech man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a stabbing at a house in West Parade last night (Sunday February 3). Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Police name the man who died in a stab attack at his Wisbech home

Police name the man who died of a stab wound in an attack at his home in West Parade, Wisbech. (Sunday February 3). Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Pedestrian left with potential life-changing injuries after being hit by a car in Wisbech

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information should call 101 and quote incident number 228.

More than 200 houses approved to be built on former Delamore site in Leverington

More than 200 houses approved to be built on former Delamore site in Leverington. Picture: ARCHANT.

Woman pedestrian seriously injured in Wisbech collision

A woman in her 50s was seriously injured when she was hit by a car whilst crossing the road in Wisbech yesterday (Sunday February 3). This is where the collision happened. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Most Read

Friends ‘run for their lives’ after man points gun at them near Anglia Square

#includeImage($article, 225)

There’s oil in the dyke: How boom turned to bust after black gold was struck in Norfolk village

#includeImage($article, 225)

Damaged railway bridge to be closed to traffic for five years

#includeImage($article, 225)

Could this locked phone solve mystery of soldier’s death?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Drivers face disruption because £120,000 needs to be spent on A47 bridge

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Lyncroft Care Home in Wisbech rated ‘good in all areas’ by Care Quality Commission

Staff at Lyncroft Care Home (pictured) are �delighted� with the news that the Wisbech home has been rated �good� in all areas. Picture: SUPPLIED

Famous faces join Cambridgeshire cops for special Channel 4 TV series which airs this Monday

The celebs joining Cambridgeshire Cops for a new Channel 4 series which airs this Monday (February 11). Picture: CHANNEL 4

Hudson Indoor Bowls Club urges public to help find new Wisbech venue

Hudson Indoor Bowls Club urges public to help find new venue after they will close in April. Picture: HUDSON BOWLS CLUB.

REVIEW: The newly refurbished Green Man bar and restaurant is Trumpington’s relaxed and stylish hidden treasure

The newly refurbished Green Man bar and restaurant is Trumpington’s relaxed and stylish hidden treasure. Following two weeks of refurbishment work, the restaurant and bar – on High Road - has been given a modern, open and stylish makeover; though still ensuring to retain its traditional and medieval features. Picture: BEN JOLLEY.

North Cambs Hospital in Wisbech is second of three Cambridgeshire sites to trial urgent care service

North Cambs Hospital in Wisbech is second of three Cambridgeshire sites to trial Local Urgent Care Service (LUCS). The aim of the LUCS is to 'ease pressure from busy A&E departments'. Picture: ARCHANT.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists