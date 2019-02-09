Lyncroft Care Home in Wisbech rated ‘good in all areas’ by Care Quality Commission

Staff at Lyncroft Care Home (pictured) are �delighted� with the news that the Wisbech home has been rated �good� in all areas. Picture: SUPPLIED Archant

A care home in Wisbech has been rated “good in all areas” by the Quality Care Commission following an inspection.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lyncroft Care Home in Clarkson Avenue say they are “delighted” with their latest report which stated that staff were “kind and caring” and “go the extra mile every day”.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) report highlighted staff positivity, kindness and “caring attitude” towards residents of the Fenland home.

The report also praised the home’s manager for being “committed to ensuring that a high-quality service was provided”.

Alykhan Kachra of CQC said: “The staff team here at Lyncroft go the extra mile every day to deliver fantastic care and meaningful opportunities for our residents”.

Inspectors noted that staff “showed genuine concern for people and were keen to ensure people’s rights were upheld”.

One relative of a Lyncroft resident said: “It’s easy going; no rules and regulations which is nice, for instance some people bring in their dogs. It’s more like their home than a home.”

To view the full report, click here.