Published: 10:46 AM January 15, 2021

Sixty staff members and residents at Lyncroft Care Home were among the first in Wisbech to receive the Covid-19 vaccination. - Credit: LYNCROFT CARE HOME

Sixty staff members and residents at Lyncroft Care Home were among the first in Wisbech to receive the Covid-19 vaccination.

Home manager Brenda Durrington was first in line to receive the first dose of the Oxford Astrazeneca vaccine.

The delivery programme was administered by nurse practitioner Helen Cook from The Clarkson Surgery.

After receiving her vaccination, seventy-nine-year-old resident Ann Burton said: “If everybody is having it done then it’s got to be a good thing hasn’t it.

“I’m happy about it, that’s the way I look at it. I’m one of the lucky ones”.

Mrs Durrington said: “Our staff and residents have been very patiently awaiting the moment that we can start to receive the vaccine.

“We certainly see this as a step in the right direction back to normality. I’d like to thank all of our residents, staff and family members for their understanding and fortitude during what has been a difficult time for everyone.

“We are now starting to look forward to receiving guidance for welcoming families and visitors back to our care home.”