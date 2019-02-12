Luxury bungalow in Wisbech that won’t sell is a ‘happy place’ despite its tragic link to the past

A couple wanting to sell their luxury bungalow are hopeful that being upfront about its sad history (it was where Una Crown was murdered) will encourage buyers to recognise what a beautiful home it is.

“This has been a happy place for us, with family celebrations and summer parties on the patio,” said Sharon Bolton who with her husband has reluctantly put the bungalow on the market to move closer to their family.

The bungalow in Magazine Lane, Wisbech, has a spacious 25ft conservatory, a stunning garden with a barbecue area and has been renovated in recent years.

It is in a quiet area with no one overlooking and has a block paved driveway with garage.

However, Mr and Mrs Bolton fear some buyers may be put off because of its tragic links to the past.

Eighty-six year old Una Crown was discovered dead in the bungalow in January 2013.

Despite a murder investigation being launched; six years on no-one has been charged.

But a lot has changed with the bungalow since then, including a name change, renovation of all the rooms and plenty of happy, family memories created.

Sharon, 69, said: “There was a stigma behind it but we changed that. We need someone to look behind it and see it for the lovely bungalow it is.

“It has been a happy place for us.

“This house has been at the centre of our family and has been a great place for us to get together.”

Sharon explained how the house had been the perfect place for parties, summer celebrations and welcoming new members of the family.

“It is bigger than the average bungalow and my husband and I will be sad to leave as we’ve had many good times here,” she said.

“The conservatory has been a perfect place for us to cater in the summer days.

“There is a big BBQ area and lovely patio area and a cover which comes over it which has been perfect for entertaining.

“There has been plenty of family birthday’s including my sisters 70th and my 65th.

“The birth of our great granddaughter was a very special time as well and she stayed over and we created some lovely memories.”

The couple bought the bungalow in July 2013, but find it difficult to travel and visit family who now live in Peterborough.

The house is on the market with Wisbech-based estate agents Haart for £230,000.

Sharon said: “We have two children, three grandchildren and a great grandchild and it’s a bit of a way to travel and we feel we need to be closer to them now.

“The bungalow colour scheme is very neutral and I’m sure anyone could come in and easily change it without much work.

“It was built in the 1970s and designed especially by Una and her husband but since we moved in we have completely gutted it and revamped it to our taste.

“We even changed the name to La Finca which reflects back to our love of Spain.”

To arrange a viewing call Haart on 01945 467555.