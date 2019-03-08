Lucky escape for three Fenland refuse workers after lorry catches fire in March

Three Fenland workers had a lucky escape on Wednesday October 23 after their refuse lorry caught fire in March. Picture: POLICING FENLAND/FACEBOOK. Archant

Three Fenland workers had a lucky escape today (Wednesday October 23) after their refuse lorry caught fire in March.

As soon as the workers noticed smoke they pulled off the A141 onto the Twenty Foot Bank.

Fire crews and police were called to the scene just before 2.45pm. Officers closed off the road between Chain Bridge and Hobb's Lot Bridge.

The vehicle belongs to Fenland District Council and we have asked them for more information.

A Fenland District Council spokesman said: "I'm pleased to report the three refuse crew in the bin lorry are safe with no injuries.

"They pulled off the A141 immediately as soon as they saw smoke.

"The police and fire brigade were quickly on the scene and the lorry is in the process for being recovered."