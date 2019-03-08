Advanced search

Latest The New European

Lucky escape for three Fenland refuse workers after lorry catches fire in March

PUBLISHED: 16:24 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:22 23 October 2019

Three Fenland workers had a lucky escape on Wednesday October 23 after their refuse lorry caught fire in March. Picture: POLICING FENLAND/FACEBOOK.

Three Fenland workers had a lucky escape on Wednesday October 23 after their refuse lorry caught fire in March. Picture: POLICING FENLAND/FACEBOOK.

Archant

Three Fenland workers had a lucky escape today (Wednesday October 23) after their refuse lorry caught fire in March.

As soon as the workers noticed smoke they pulled off the A141 onto the Twenty Foot Bank.

Fire crews and police were called to the scene just before 2.45pm. Officers closed off the road between Chain Bridge and Hobb's Lot Bridge.

You may also want to watch:

The vehicle belongs to Fenland District Council and we have asked them for more information.

A Fenland District Council spokesman said: "I'm pleased to report the three refuse crew in the bin lorry are safe with no injuries.

"They pulled off the A141 immediately as soon as they saw smoke.

"The police and fire brigade were quickly on the scene and the lorry is in the process for being recovered."

Most Read

Wisbech mother’s hope to crowd fund her late daughter’s headstone – seven years after her ‘princess’ passed away in hospital

Wisbech mum Sadie Nadine (pictured) is trying to raise cash to fund her late daughter�s headstone, seven years after she lost her �princess�. Picture: Supplied/Family

Newly-wed Wisbech couple receive signed letter from West Ham United FC ahead of their big wedding day

Freddy and Tanya Guiver (pictured) received a signed congratulations letter from all at West Ham United FC before their big wedding day on Saturday, October 19. Picture: Supplied/Freddy Guiver

Lincolnshire man arrested on suspicion of drink-driving through Wisbech claims he had not been drinking

Man arrested for drink-driving in Wisbech says he hadn’t been drinking after he was spotted speeding in the Fens. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

‘Significant damage’ to rail bridge will slow down trains and close underpass to motorists for several weeks

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine – believed to be a carrot topper – struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Sex offender, 73, caught with pornographic images involving animals and videos of bestiality jailed for 17 months

Allan Dobbe, 73, jailed for 17 months for animal porn and video bestiality possession. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Most Read

Wisbech mother’s hope to crowd fund her late daughter’s headstone – seven years after her ‘princess’ passed away in hospital

Wisbech mum Sadie Nadine (pictured) is trying to raise cash to fund her late daughter�s headstone, seven years after she lost her �princess�. Picture: Supplied/Family

Newly-wed Wisbech couple receive signed letter from West Ham United FC ahead of their big wedding day

Freddy and Tanya Guiver (pictured) received a signed congratulations letter from all at West Ham United FC before their big wedding day on Saturday, October 19. Picture: Supplied/Freddy Guiver

Lincolnshire man arrested on suspicion of drink-driving through Wisbech claims he had not been drinking

Man arrested for drink-driving in Wisbech says he hadn’t been drinking after he was spotted speeding in the Fens. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

‘Significant damage’ to rail bridge will slow down trains and close underpass to motorists for several weeks

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine – believed to be a carrot topper – struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Sex offender, 73, caught with pornographic images involving animals and videos of bestiality jailed for 17 months

Allan Dobbe, 73, jailed for 17 months for animal porn and video bestiality possession. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Vehicles could be banned from Wisbech Market Place if new proposals get agreed

After years of fighting for it and widespread support from residents, vehicles could finally be banned from Wisbech Market Place - if the town council’s new traffic management scheme is agreed. Picture: ACUITUS.

Wisbech mother’s hope to crowd fund her late daughter’s headstone – seven years after her ‘princess’ passed away in hospital

Wisbech mum Sadie Nadine (pictured) is trying to raise cash to fund her late daughter�s headstone, seven years after she lost her �princess�. Picture: Supplied/Family

NON-LEAGUE: Triple-signing swoop for Wisbech Town as another player heads through the exit

Joel Earps during what proved to be his final Wisbech Town appearance last Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER

Lucky escape for three Fenland refuse workers after lorry catches fire in March

Three Fenland workers had a lucky escape on Wednesday October 23 after their refuse lorry caught fire in March. Picture: POLICING FENLAND/FACEBOOK.

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Wisbech Town missing the winning touch after Saturday stalemate with Glossop North End

Wisbech Town players celebrate their equaliser against Glossop North End. Picture: IAN CARTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists