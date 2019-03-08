Advanced search

Latest The New European

Debate on fairer funding and improving employability part of 'Love Our Colleges' fair at College of West Anglia in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 11:06 24 October 2019

Staff and students from the College of West Anglia?s Wisbech campus held a series of events to celebrate Colleges Week. Picture: GRACE JONES/COLLEGE OF WEST ANGLIA.

Staff and students from the College of West Anglia?s Wisbech campus held a series of events to celebrate Colleges Week. Picture: GRACE JONES/COLLEGE OF WEST ANGLIA.

Archant

A debate on fairer funding and improving employability was part of a Love Our Colleges event at the College of West Anglia in Wisbech.

Staff and students from the College of West Anglia’s Wisbech campus held a series of events to celebrate Colleges Week. Picture: GRACE JONES/COLLEGE OF WEST ANGLIA.Staff and students from the College of West Anglia’s Wisbech campus held a series of events to celebrate Colleges Week. Picture: GRACE JONES/COLLEGE OF WEST ANGLIA.

Staff and students took part in a range of activities during the day-long fair and were able to fill in some of the reasons why they loved their college.

One student said he loved his college because "it supports me to achieve my dreams" and another added "I love my college because it cares about the environment".

The Love Our Colleges fair was held to support the nationwide Association of Colleges (AoC) initiative Colleges Week.

Staff and students from the College of West Anglia’s Wisbech campus held a series of events to celebrate Colleges Week. Picture: GRACE JONES/COLLEGE OF WEST ANGLIA.Staff and students from the College of West Anglia’s Wisbech campus held a series of events to celebrate Colleges Week. Picture: GRACE JONES/COLLEGE OF WEST ANGLIA.

The aim of the week is to encourage students and staff involvement to highlight the work colleges do, internally and in the wider community, to push the government for fairer funding for the further education community.

You may also want to watch:

CWA principal David Pomfret said: "I am delighted by the amount of support staff and students have shown during Colleges Week and I hope it will help us in our nationwide-push for fairer funding in further education."

Most Read

Wisbech mother’s hope to crowd fund her late daughter’s headstone – seven years after her ‘princess’ passed away in hospital

Wisbech mum Sadie Nadine (pictured) is trying to raise cash to fund her late daughter�s headstone, seven years after she lost her �princess�. Picture: Supplied/Family

Terrington St Clement mum labels Duchess of Cambridge ‘down to earth’ after spotting her shopping in local Sainsbury’s supermarket

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury�s supermarket in King�s Lynn. Picture: Supplied/Kathy Whittaker

Newly-wed Wisbech couple receive signed letter from West Ham United FC ahead of their big wedding day

Freddy and Tanya Guiver (pictured) received a signed congratulations letter from all at West Ham United FC before their big wedding day on Saturday, October 19. Picture: Supplied/Freddy Guiver

Giant tractor made from straw bales wins Fen farmer £1,000 for charity by winning Weetabix ‘wheat art’ competition

Martin Stuffins, farm operations manager from Thorney, Cambridgeshire, with the massive tractor made from straw bales that won a wheat art exhibition run by Weetabix. Picture: Supplied/Weetabix

Lincolnshire man arrested on suspicion of drink-driving through Wisbech claims he had not been drinking

Man arrested for drink-driving in Wisbech says he hadn’t been drinking after he was spotted speeding in the Fens. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Most Read

Wisbech mother’s hope to crowd fund her late daughter’s headstone – seven years after her ‘princess’ passed away in hospital

Wisbech mum Sadie Nadine (pictured) is trying to raise cash to fund her late daughter�s headstone, seven years after she lost her �princess�. Picture: Supplied/Family

Terrington St Clement mum labels Duchess of Cambridge ‘down to earth’ after spotting her shopping in local Sainsbury’s supermarket

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury�s supermarket in King�s Lynn. Picture: Supplied/Kathy Whittaker

Newly-wed Wisbech couple receive signed letter from West Ham United FC ahead of their big wedding day

Freddy and Tanya Guiver (pictured) received a signed congratulations letter from all at West Ham United FC before their big wedding day on Saturday, October 19. Picture: Supplied/Freddy Guiver

Giant tractor made from straw bales wins Fen farmer £1,000 for charity by winning Weetabix ‘wheat art’ competition

Martin Stuffins, farm operations manager from Thorney, Cambridgeshire, with the massive tractor made from straw bales that won a wheat art exhibition run by Weetabix. Picture: Supplied/Weetabix

Lincolnshire man arrested on suspicion of drink-driving through Wisbech claims he had not been drinking

Man arrested for drink-driving in Wisbech says he hadn’t been drinking after he was spotted speeding in the Fens. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Terrington St Clement mum labels Duchess of Cambridge ‘down to earth’ after spotting her shopping in local Sainsbury’s supermarket

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury�s supermarket in King�s Lynn. Picture: Supplied/Kathy Whittaker

Vets urge dog owners to pick up poo in Fenland

Campaign to pick up pet poo launched by vets in Fenland. Picture: ARCHANT

Family find out about their celebrity sculptor ancestor at Wisbech Museum

Graham and Margaret Blankley at Wisbech Museum with two plaster heads sculpted by his ancestor Pellegrino Mazzotti. Picture: JULIE WILLIAMS

As many Cambridgeshire potholes are being repaired as they are reported

As many potholes are being repaired as are reported in Cambridgeshire, according to the chair of the county council’s highways committee. Cambridgeshire County Council spent more than £7.5million repairing potholes across the county last year. Picture: CAMBS COUNTY COUNCIL.

Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder in Peterborough released on bail

Four teenagers were arrested following a stabbing in Peterborough on Tuesday, October 22. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists