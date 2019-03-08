Debate on fairer funding and improving employability part of 'Love Our Colleges' fair at College of West Anglia in Wisbech

Staff and students from the College of West Anglia?s Wisbech campus held a series of events to celebrate Colleges Week. Picture: GRACE JONES/COLLEGE OF WEST ANGLIA. Archant

A debate on fairer funding and improving employability was part of a Love Our Colleges event at the College of West Anglia in Wisbech.

Staff and students took part in a range of activities during the day-long fair and were able to fill in some of the reasons why they loved their college.

One student said he loved his college because "it supports me to achieve my dreams" and another added "I love my college because it cares about the environment".

The Love Our Colleges fair was held to support the nationwide Association of Colleges (AoC) initiative Colleges Week.

The aim of the week is to encourage students and staff involvement to highlight the work colleges do, internally and in the wider community, to push the government for fairer funding for the further education community.

CWA principal David Pomfret said: "I am delighted by the amount of support staff and students have shown during Colleges Week and I hope it will help us in our nationwide-push for fairer funding in further education."