Commuter chaos as lorry forces car off the road after it jack-knifed on the A47 at Guyhirn during rush hour
02 January, 2019 - 16:49
Archant
A lorry caused commuter chaos on the A47 at Guyhirn after it jack-knifed across the main stretch of road.
The lorry forced one driver off the road after they tried to swerve away from the incident – causing standstill traffic.
Emergency services were called to the crash scene at around 3.10pm this afternoon, but when they arrived the incident had cleared up.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “The lorry was heading towards Wisbech when it reportedly jack-knifed across the road.
“The lorry was able to continue travelling and both vehicles had left the scene by the time officers arrived.
“Traffic was disrupted for a short while as a result of the incident.”