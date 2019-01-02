Commuter chaos as lorry forces car off the road after it jack-knifed on the A47 at Guyhirn during rush hour

A lorry caused traffic chaos on the A47 after it jack-knifed near Guyhirn. Picture: CAMBS COPS Archant

A lorry caused commuter chaos on the A47 at Guyhirn after it jack-knifed across the main stretch of road.

The lorry forced one driver off the road after they tried to swerve away from the incident – causing standstill traffic.

Emergency services were called to the crash scene at around 3.10pm this afternoon, but when they arrived the incident had cleared up.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “The lorry was heading towards Wisbech when it reportedly jack-knifed across the road.

“The lorry was able to continue travelling and both vehicles had left the scene by the time officers arrived.

“Traffic was disrupted for a short while as a result of the incident.”