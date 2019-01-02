Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Commuter chaos as lorry forces car off the road after it jack-knifed on the A47 at Guyhirn during rush hour

02 January, 2019 - 16:49
A lorry caused traffic chaos on the A47 after it jack-knifed near Guyhirn. Picture: CAMBS COPS

A lorry caused traffic chaos on the A47 after it jack-knifed near Guyhirn. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Archant

A lorry caused commuter chaos on the A47 at Guyhirn after it jack-knifed across the main stretch of road.

The lorry forced one driver off the road after they tried to swerve away from the incident – causing standstill traffic.

Emergency services were called to the crash scene at around 3.10pm this afternoon, but when they arrived the incident had cleared up.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “The lorry was heading towards Wisbech when it reportedly jack-knifed across the road.

“The lorry was able to continue travelling and both vehicles had left the scene by the time officers arrived.

“Traffic was disrupted for a short while as a result of the incident.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Murder investigation launches after a man dies five days after being stabbed in his home

Andrew Sammons, of Wisbech, died after he was stabbed in his home two days before Christmas.

Great grandmother honoured by Queen after 75 years of playing church organ

Mollie Rollins has recieved a British Empire Medal in The Queen's New Years honour's list. Mollie, of Tydd St Giles, a former village correspondent for the Wisbech Standard, has played the organ every Sunday for 75 years

Royal honour for Pinakin Patel, from Wisbech, who works to stop individuals from getting involved or supporting terrorism

Pinakin Ishvarlal Patel is to be awarded an MBE for his services to community cohesion and preventing radicalisation.

Outstanding care home in Wisbech praised for their ‘respectful, kind and compassionate’ care

Conifer Lodge care home in North Brink, Wisbech, has been ranked as outstanding for 'putting people at “the heart of their service'”. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Brewster is looking for his happy new year home

Brewster is looking for his forever home. He is currently in foster care with Ravenswood Pet Rescue

Most Read

Council criticised over 150pc price increase for New Year’s Day parking

The Runton Road car park sign in Cromer. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Cromer New Year’s Day fireworks organiser confident ‘special’ 20th annual event will go ahead

Fireworks light up the night sky in Cromer, to celebrate New Year's Day. Picture: Ian Burt

Cromer New Year’s Day fireworks organisers ‘delighted’ by turnout at 2019 event

New Year's Day 2019 fireworks over Cromer Pier. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Record number brave the waves for annual New Year’s Day dip

Swimmers line up on the beach for Sheringham's annual New Year's Day dip. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Man charged with New Year’s Eve police assault

A man in his twenties has been charged with assaulting a police officer on New Years Eve. Photo: ARCHANT

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Outstanding care home in Wisbech praised for their ‘respectful, kind and compassionate’ care

Conifer Lodge care home in North Brink, Wisbech, has been ranked as outstanding for 'putting people at “the heart of their service'”. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Murder investigation launches after a man dies five days after being stabbed in his home

Andrew Sammons, of Wisbech, died after he was stabbed in his home two days before Christmas.

Commuter chaos as lorry forces car off the road after it jack-knifed on the A47 at Guyhirn during rush hour

A lorry caused traffic chaos on the A47 after it jack-knifed near Guyhirn. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Youth football coach to face trial on paedophile charges related to football in Cambridgeshire

Police pass file on former Cambridge United and Peterborough United youth coach Michael Kit Carson to Crown Prosecution Service in football sexual abuse inquiry. The photo was taken on a coaching trip to Australia last year. (PHOTO:The Chronicle, part ofToowoomba Newspapers Pty Ltd 2017)

Watches, jewellery and medals are among a haul worth more than £2 million that police want to reunite with their rightful owners

Items recovered by police from a gang responsible for almost 100 raids in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists