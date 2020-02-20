Advanced search

Large artic lorry flips on its side on A17 in wet windy weather

20 February, 2020 - 13:31
Pictures show a large lorry on its side in the wet windy weather at Gedney roundabout along the A17. Picture: Chloe Rachel Smith

Pictures show a large lorry on its side in the wet windy weather at Gedney roundabout along the A17. Picture: Chloe Rachel Smith

Chloe Rachel Smith

A large artic lorry has flipped on its side along a main Fenland road amid wet and windy weather conditions.

Pictures show a large lorry on its side in the wet windy weather at Gedney roundabout along the A17. Picture: Chloe Rachel Smith

Photographs show the overturned orange Jack Richards and Son truck on the roundabout off the A17 at Gedney, near Long Sutton.

An eyewitness said: "Fire brigade just smashed the windscreen [of the lorry] and the driver walked out.

"The road is closed currently."

Emergency services are on scene - more to follow.

