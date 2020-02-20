Large artic lorry flips on its side on A17 in wet windy weather

Pictures show a large lorry on its side in the wet windy weather at Gedney roundabout along the A17. Picture: Chloe Rachel Smith Chloe Rachel Smith

A large artic lorry has flipped on its side along a main Fenland road amid wet and windy weather conditions.

Photographs show the overturned orange Jack Richards and Son truck on the roundabout off the A17 at Gedney, near Long Sutton.

An eyewitness said: "Fire brigade just smashed the windscreen [of the lorry] and the driver walked out.

"The road is closed currently."

Emergency services are on scene - more to follow.