Published: 11:10 AM January 20, 2021

This lorry driver, quite seriously, tried to drive through flooded Welney Wash road yesterday (January19). - Credit: Mark Gilbert

At some point – and unfortunately, we don’t know precisely when – it is likely this lorry driver would have reached for his book of expletives.

It may have been poor signage (in recent days there has been much criticism of them) or it may well be he thought it worth taking the risk.

But some metres in and he was in trouble as he tried, unsuccessfully, to cross the flooded Welney Wash road.

The ever-helpful Facebook page – Welney Flood Watch – noted yesterday that the “current status of Welney Wash road is FLOODED and CLOSED.

“Find another route and it is highly likely this will continue into the working week and the road will be impassable for several more days.”

You may also want to watch:

Villagers have been critical in recent days of flashing signs warning of the water levels have not been working properly.

And it has been especially frustrating for lorries turning off the A10 at Hilgay only to find when they get to Welney – some eight miles later – that the A1101 is closed.

Signs or not, most drivers realise the evidence of a flooded road more readily detectable using old fashioned principle of good eye sight and common-sense.



