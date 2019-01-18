Advanced search

Lorry left A141 between March and Chatteris and ‘almost landed in field’ in crash which closed the road for hours

18 January, 2019 - 10:36
A crash closed the A141 between March and Chatteris for more than three hours after a lorry left the road on Thursday, January 17. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A lorry which left the A141 last night and almost landed in a nearby field closed the road between March and Chatteris for hours.

Police were called to the incident at around 5.45pm on Thursday, January 17 to reports of a “lorry blocking the road”

An eye witness said that the lorry had left the main stretch of road between March and Chatteris and had “almost [gone] in [the] field”.

Officers were forced to close the road while recovery took place – drivers were diverted via Doddington and Wimblington.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We had to shut the A141 completely between March and Chatteris whilst recovery was completed.”

It was around 9.15pm when the road was re-opened and the lorry was removed – closing the route for more than three hours.

At the time, Cambs Cops tweeted: “We are dispatched to a report of a road traffic collision on the A141 between Chatteris and March.

“Report is that a lorry is blocking at the road at this time. Please avoid where possible.”

