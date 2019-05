Lorry blocks Freedom Bridge in Wisbech causing delays

Lorry blocks Freedom Bridge in Wisbech causing delays. Picture: CAMBS POLICE. Archant

A broken down lorry caused traffic chaos in Wisbech as it blocked the road near to Freedom Bridge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Police were called to the A1101 just after 7am this morning (May 16).

Delays built up as the HGV obstructed other vehicles from getting through.

Officers cleared the scene shortly after to get traffic moving freely again.