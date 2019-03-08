Wisbech woman raises thousands for cancer charity by knitting festive treats

A Wisbech woman has raised thousands of pounds in the name of charity by creating and selling her own festive treats.

Lorna Hickling has been knitting Easter chicks and Christmas decorations over the last seven years, and in partnership with Specsavers in Wisbech, has raised £900 for Cancer Research UK to add to a grand total of £6,000.

Around 1,300 knitted treats are made for each holiday and given to friends and families to sell at their place of work.

Lorna, who learned how to knit at four-years old, said: "My husband and I decided we wanted to do something to give back and Cancer Research UK do amazing work and help so many people.

"I simply couldn't do it without the support I get from Specsavers and the other businesses in Wisbech.

"I'm so grateful for all the help they give me."

The decorations are also sold at other businesses around town for £1, including daughter Julie's business, Polly's Alternations, Sarah's Flowers and Sweet Retreats.