Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Wisbech woman raises thousands for cancer charity by knitting festive treats

PUBLISHED: 10:59 05 June 2019

Lorna Hickling (centre) has been knitting Easter chicks and Christmas decorations over the last seven years, who has so far raised £900 for Cancer Research UK to add to a grand total of £6,000. Picture: SM

Lorna Hickling (centre) has been knitting Easter chicks and Christmas decorations over the last seven years, who has so far raised £900 for Cancer Research UK to add to a grand total of £6,000. Picture: SM

Archant

A Wisbech woman has raised thousands of pounds in the name of charity by creating and selling her own festive treats.

Lorna Hickling has been knitting Easter chicks and Christmas decorations over the last seven years, and in partnership with Specsavers in Wisbech, has raised £900 for Cancer Research UK to add to a grand total of £6,000.

Around 1,300 knitted treats are made for each holiday and given to friends and families to sell at their place of work.

You may also want to watch:

Lorna, who learned how to knit at four-years old, said: "My husband and I decided we wanted to do something to give back and Cancer Research UK do amazing work and help so many people.

"I simply couldn't do it without the support I get from Specsavers and the other businesses in Wisbech.

"I'm so grateful for all the help they give me."

The decorations are also sold at other businesses around town for £1, including daughter Julie's business, Polly's Alternations, Sarah's Flowers and Sweet Retreats.

Most Read

Arsonists torch motorcycle ‘in middle of the road’ at Horseshoe Terrace in Wisbech

Horseshoe Terrace in Wisbech where arsonists torched a motorcycle ‘in the middle of the road’. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS / STREET VIEW

Cars seized and two arrested in Wisbech

Police seized cars in Wisbech and arrested two men on suspicion of theft this weekend. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

‘This is an accident waiting to happen’: Residents campaign for action on Wisbech estate left as ‘dumping ground’

Unadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a “dumping ground” for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: RICHARD HUMPHRIES.

Fenland motorcycle shop’s stolen bike found after desperate social media plea is seen by more than 40,000 people

The stolen motorcycle (pictured) after it was located thanks to the �power of Facebook�. The plea to find it was shared almost 500 times online. Picture: FACEBOOK / DONNA BARNES

Fenland Council to decide on family’s bid to create small gypsy caravan site in Doddington

Site plan put before Fenland District Council by family from Doddington who hope to create a small gypsy caravan site. Picture; PLANNING AGENT

Most Read

Arsonists torch motorcycle ‘in middle of the road’ at Horseshoe Terrace in Wisbech

Horseshoe Terrace in Wisbech where arsonists torched a motorcycle ‘in the middle of the road’. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS / STREET VIEW

Cars seized and two arrested in Wisbech

Police seized cars in Wisbech and arrested two men on suspicion of theft this weekend. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

‘This is an accident waiting to happen’: Residents campaign for action on Wisbech estate left as ‘dumping ground’

Unadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a “dumping ground” for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: RICHARD HUMPHRIES.

Fenland motorcycle shop’s stolen bike found after desperate social media plea is seen by more than 40,000 people

The stolen motorcycle (pictured) after it was located thanks to the �power of Facebook�. The plea to find it was shared almost 500 times online. Picture: FACEBOOK / DONNA BARNES

Fenland Council to decide on family’s bid to create small gypsy caravan site in Doddington

Site plan put before Fenland District Council by family from Doddington who hope to create a small gypsy caravan site. Picture; PLANNING AGENT

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Reports that Radio Cambridgeshire break the bank to sign up ex Heart FM presenter Kev Lawrence for breakfast show ‘pure speculation’ says BBC

Kev Lawrence, former Heart FM breakfast host and made redundant when the station axed its regional presenters, is to join BBC Radio Cambridgeshire to take over their breakfast show. Picture; ARCHIVE

In Pictures: Outwell Raft Race 2019

Splash! The annual Outwell Raft Race 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER

Wisbech woman raises thousands for cancer charity by knitting festive treats

Lorna Hickling (centre) has been knitting Easter chicks and Christmas decorations over the last seven years, who has so far raised £900 for Cancer Research UK to add to a grand total of £6,000. Picture: SM

Where to find sunshine, sand and even donkey rides? Well you could always try Wis-BEACH and hundreds did so

Wis-Beach Day brought out the crowds form a sun filled day when the seaside came to town. The sand pit and donkey rides - and of course ice cream - were star attractions. Picture: IAN CARTER

Woman, 29, who hit her friend over the head with hammer EIGHT times is jailed after the ‘terrifying incident’ in Cambridgeshire

A woman who attacked her friend with a hammer outside a Peterborough home has been jailed after the �terrifying attack�. Picture: ARCHANT / FILE (inset)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists