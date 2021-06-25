Published: 12:21 PM June 25, 2021 Updated: 12:22 PM June 25, 2021

Wisbech Sea Cadet Jessica Black has been appointed Lord Lieutenant cadet for Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Twitter/@WisbechSeaCadet

A young sea cadet has received a royal promotion to work alongside the Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire Julie Spence OBE.

Leading cadet (LC) Jessica Black of Wisbech Sea Cadets has been appointed as Lord Lieutenant cadet for Cambridgeshire for 2021 and 2022.

LC Black will join representatives from the army and air cadets, representing the sea cadets, at all formal and royal events across the county.

A spokesperson for the Wisbech Sea Cadets said they were “very proud of this achievement” following a small ceremony on Thursday (June 24).

Absolutely brilliant to have Jessica as one of my cadets this year…..they are truly the best of the best. https://t.co/Gm1aRBDxsA — Julie Spence, Lord Lieutenant Cambridgeshire (@Lord_Lt_Cambs) June 24, 2021

Mrs Spence, HM The Queen’s representative in Cambridgeshire, welcomed LC Black into her new role at the socially-distanced event.

“It’s absolutely brilliant to have Jessica as one of my cadets this year, they are truly the best of the best,” she said.

The sea cadets, established in 1856, are open to all aged 10 to 18 and offers young people across the country “amazing opportunities for personal development”.