Sheep 'looked sheepish' after being placed in back of police van for loitering at side of Fen road

PUBLISHED: 10:57 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:57 17 January 2020

The sheep was put in the back of a police van after officers spotted it loitering at the side of the A1101 at Tydd Gote. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

A sheep was put "in custody" after it was spotted loitering and eating grass at the side of a busy Fenland road.

Fenland officers spotted the loose mammal at the side of the A1101 at Tydd Gote on Thursday, January 16 and acted quickly to apprehend it.

A spokesman said: "We attended the A1101 Tydd Gote yesterday for a loose sheep eating grass at the side of the road.

"Officers quickly rounded up the sheep and placed it in custody. It looked very sheepish in their new surroundings."

Police successfully reunited the lost sheep with its owner after it enjoyed a quick ride in the back of the police van all the way home.

The news comes after officers faced a similar challenge in Parson Drove last month when they came across a rouge swan stood in the middle of the road.

Two Fen cops approached the roaming bird and wrapped him in one of the officer's police jackets before carrying him to a nearby river.

At the time, officers said: "One swan in custody and removed to the near by river. The swan then refused to go in and he flew off."

