Wisbech town council released a photo of their clerk Terry Jordan signing the contract to re-open the loos at Horsefair. - Credit: Archant/WTC

Town clerk Terry Jordan has put pen to paper to sign a contract that will see public toilets in the Horsefair shopping centre, Wisbech, re –open.

A council spokesperson said “It’s been a hard slog but the day has come for the Town Clerk to sign the contract for the Horsefair toilets.

“We hope to have them open by June”

The cost to council tax payers was last reported to be £37,000 a year but no new figures have been released.

It follows lengthy talks with the Horsefair owners New River Retail and resolution of what Cllr Peter Human had described as overcoming “stumbling blocks” to resolve the issue.

Cllr Human has previously told colleagues the matter was thrashed out between the landlords and the council at a meeting last November.

He said the council had been contacted by a firm of solicitors which has been engaged by New River Retail.

The outcome was that as soon as the landlords receive the council of the legal fees involved “a draft contract between Wisbech Town Council and New River Retail would be issued”.

With all issues now resolved, the council expects to be able to open the toilets daily from 10am to 3pm.

These times may be extended further down the line.

The town council is undertaking staffing, installation of necessary meters for utilities, and ensuring that all items of equipment (such as hand dryers) are in working order.

Re-opening of the toilets – considered vital for shoppers and bus travellers – will mean the council not having to take up the suggestion of one its members.,

Cllr Billy Rackley had pointed out the town had four betting shops. He suggested people drop in, place a 20p bet giving them entitlement to use their loo.

“All of these establishments have disabled toilets and you never know nice people you might even win,” he said.

The privately owned toilets at the Horsefair shopping centre were closed because of repeated vandalism.

New River Retail has previously apologised for the toilets being closed.

“We apologise for the ongoing inconvenience of the toilets being closed,” it said last year.

“This is a complex matter relating to historic and ongoing anti-social behaviour.”