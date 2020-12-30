Councillor Steve Tierney looks back on 'truly incredible year' at Wisbech Castle

Councillor Steve Tierney (pictured) has reflected on a �truly incredible year� at Wisbech Castle. Picture: Archant/Archive Archant/Archive

Councillor Steve Tierney has reflected on a "truly incredible" year at Wisbech Castle as everyone prepares for the New Year.

Tierney, chairman of the castle project, has outlined a popular year for the town's historical building and says they have gone from "strength to strength".

Posting on the Wisbech Castle Facebook page, Cllr Tierney revealed they have "huge plans" for 2020 and thanked visitors for supporting the venue this year.

He said: "It's been a truly incredible year for Wisbech Castle and we have gone from strength to strength.

"We have put on many very popular and well-attended events, many of which were very inexpensive or even free.

"We have huge plans in 2020 so please watch this space for news of all the great new things that will be going on.

"Huge plans to improve and develop the house, the vaults, the gardens, the cafe and, of course, our Black Bee Conservation Project."

According to Tierney, almost all repairs and renovations are done and the only future changes to the building will be maintenance and planned improvements.

He added: "The Castle Cafe remains profitable and popular and is also steadily gaining in support and custom.

"Our room hires are picking up well, from private parties, to training sessions, to carers and school visits, to Ghost Hunts, to respite and elderly assistance.

"We now have quite a family of regulars and we love you all. We have our first couple of wedding enquiries too and our first full booking. Exciting!"

The Castle is now closed until February 2020 for "necessary maintenance, a mega clean and preparations for another year of fun, knowledge and heritage".

Tierney added: "I said when we began this journey that it was my ambition first to make the Castle an incredible public space.

"Second to champion its rich and exciting history and third - to make it self-sustaining.

"I believe we've done well with the first two and I'm excited to announce that we have asked Wisbech Town Council to cut our grant again for the second year on the trot.

"This is part of our long-term goal to fund ourselves entirely from Castle activities and income. We will get there!

"The team at Wisbech Castle have worked so hard this year and I'd like to take this festive opportunity to thank you all for everything you do.

"Next year is going to be even bigger and better and we could not and would not be where we are without you all. Thank you so much."

