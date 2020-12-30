Advanced search

Councillor Steve Tierney looks back on 'truly incredible year' at Wisbech Castle

PUBLISHED: 11:31 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:31 30 December 2019

Councillor Steve Tierney (pictured) has reflected on a �truly incredible year� at Wisbech Castle. Picture: Archant/Archive

Councillor Steve Tierney (pictured) has reflected on a �truly incredible year� at Wisbech Castle. Picture: Archant/Archive

Archant/Archive

Councillor Steve Tierney has reflected on a "truly incredible" year at Wisbech Castle as everyone prepares for the New Year.

Councillor Steve Tierney (pictured) has reflected on a ‘truly incredible year’ at Wisbech Castle. Picture: Archant/ArchiveCouncillor Steve Tierney (pictured) has reflected on a ‘truly incredible year’ at Wisbech Castle. Picture: Archant/Archive

Tierney, chairman of the castle project, has outlined a popular year for the town's historical building and says they have gone from "strength to strength".

Posting on the Wisbech Castle Facebook page, Cllr Tierney revealed they have "huge plans" for 2020 and thanked visitors for supporting the venue this year.

He said: "It's been a truly incredible year for Wisbech Castle and we have gone from strength to strength.

"We have put on many very popular and well-attended events, many of which were very inexpensive or even free.

Councillor Steve Tierney (pictured) has reflected on a ‘truly incredible year’ at Wisbech Castle. Picture: Archant/ArchiveCouncillor Steve Tierney (pictured) has reflected on a ‘truly incredible year’ at Wisbech Castle. Picture: Archant/Archive

"We have huge plans in 2020 so please watch this space for news of all the great new things that will be going on.

"Huge plans to improve and develop the house, the vaults, the gardens, the cafe and, of course, our Black Bee Conservation Project."

According to Tierney, almost all repairs and renovations are done and the only future changes to the building will be maintenance and planned improvements.

He added: "The Castle Cafe remains profitable and popular and is also steadily gaining in support and custom.

Councillor Steve Tierney has reflected on a ‘truly incredible year’ at Wisbech Castle. Picture: Archant/ArchiveCouncillor Steve Tierney has reflected on a ‘truly incredible year’ at Wisbech Castle. Picture: Archant/Archive

"Our room hires are picking up well, from private parties, to training sessions, to carers and school visits, to Ghost Hunts, to respite and elderly assistance.

"We now have quite a family of regulars and we love you all. We have our first couple of wedding enquiries too and our first full booking. Exciting!"

The Castle is now closed until February 2020 for "necessary maintenance, a mega clean and preparations for another year of fun, knowledge and heritage".

Tierney added: "I said when we began this journey that it was my ambition first to make the Castle an incredible public space.

"Second to champion its rich and exciting history and third - to make it self-sustaining.

"I believe we've done well with the first two and I'm excited to announce that we have asked Wisbech Town Council to cut our grant again for the second year on the trot.

"This is part of our long-term goal to fund ourselves entirely from Castle activities and income. We will get there!

"The team at Wisbech Castle have worked so hard this year and I'd like to take this festive opportunity to thank you all for everything you do.

"Next year is going to be even bigger and better and we could not and would not be where we are without you all. Thank you so much."

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Wisbech park toilets forced to close after being ‘vandalised by children’ overnight

The toilet block in Wisbech Park vandalised by children, the town council has revealed. Picture: Google Maps

Busy night for Fen Cops who seize uninsured cars and arrest unlicensed drivers

Busy night for Fen Cops in Wisbech as arrests are made and cars are seized. Picture: Supplied/@FenCops

Busy weekend for rural cops in Fenland as officers are ‘run off their feet’ with crime – some receiving a helping hand

Rural crime officers in Fenland were �run off their feet� over the weekend after being inundated with incidents. Picture: Supplied/@FenCops

Councillor Steve Tierney looks back on ‘truly incredible year’ at Wisbech Castle

Councillor Steve Tierney (pictured) has reflected on a �truly incredible year� at Wisbech Castle. Picture: Archant/Archive

Wisbech bandstand comes alive to the joy - and spirit - of Christmas with the last of this year’s free open air concerts

Nowhere was Christmas more eagerly anticipated than at the finale to this year's free open air concerts at Wisbech bandstand. Manea Silver Band and Back Two entertained whilst Father Christmas had a lovely stream of visitors to his grotto. Picture; KIM TAYLOR

Most Read

Wisbech park toilets forced to close after being ‘vandalised by children’ overnight

The toilet block in Wisbech Park vandalised by children, the town council has revealed. Picture: Google Maps

Busy night for Fen Cops who seize uninsured cars and arrest unlicensed drivers

Busy night for Fen Cops in Wisbech as arrests are made and cars are seized. Picture: Supplied/@FenCops

Busy weekend for rural cops in Fenland as officers are ‘run off their feet’ with crime – some receiving a helping hand

Rural crime officers in Fenland were �run off their feet� over the weekend after being inundated with incidents. Picture: Supplied/@FenCops

Councillor Steve Tierney looks back on ‘truly incredible year’ at Wisbech Castle

Councillor Steve Tierney (pictured) has reflected on a �truly incredible year� at Wisbech Castle. Picture: Archant/Archive

Wisbech bandstand comes alive to the joy - and spirit - of Christmas with the last of this year’s free open air concerts

Nowhere was Christmas more eagerly anticipated than at the finale to this year's free open air concerts at Wisbech bandstand. Manea Silver Band and Back Two entertained whilst Father Christmas had a lovely stream of visitors to his grotto. Picture; KIM TAYLOR

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Busy weekend for rural cops in Fenland as officers are ‘run off their feet’ with crime – some receiving a helping hand

Rural crime officers in Fenland were �run off their feet� over the weekend after being inundated with incidents. Picture: Supplied/@FenCops

Rail services operating across Cambridgeshire cancelled as Greater Anglia upgrade trains

Greater Anglia rail services operating across parts of Cambridgeshire have been cancelled as the company brings in a new fleet of trains. Picture: Archant

Wisbech park toilets forced to close after being ‘vandalised by children’ overnight

The toilet block in Wisbech Park vandalised by children, the town council has revealed. Picture: Google Maps

Councillor Steve Tierney looks back on ‘truly incredible year’ at Wisbech Castle

Councillor Steve Tierney (pictured) has reflected on a �truly incredible year� at Wisbech Castle. Picture: Archant/Archive

Busy night for Fen Cops who seize uninsured cars and arrest unlicensed drivers

Busy night for Fen Cops in Wisbech as arrests are made and cars are seized. Picture: Supplied/@FenCops
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists