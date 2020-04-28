Video

School staff re-create Queen’s I Want To Break Free music video for kids bored in lockdown

Staff at St Peter�s Junior School in Wisbech have re-created Queen�s iconic I Want To Break Free music video for pupils bored during lockdown. Picture: Submitted Submitted

Staff at a Fenland school have kept their pupils entertained during lockdown by re-creating Queen’s iconic I Want To Break Free music video.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Staff at St Peter’s Junior School in Wisbech have re-created Queen’s iconic I Want To Break Free music video for pupils bored during lockdown. Picture: Submitted Staff at St Peter’s Junior School in Wisbech have re-created Queen’s iconic I Want To Break Free music video for pupils bored during lockdown. Picture: Submitted

Each member of the team at St Peter’s Junior School in Wisbech filmed clips and the final video was put together by headteacher Amy Harvey.

The hilarious video replicates the original, with teachers dressing up to do the housework, while leaving encouraging messages to their pupils.

Gemma Brown, deputy headteacher, said: “The staff at St Peter’s Junior School performed this as a tribute to our fantastic community.

“We wanted to bring a smile to the faces of our children and families, at what is a challenging time for all.

Staff at St Peter’s Junior School in Wisbech have re-created Queen’s iconic I Want To Break Free music video for pupils bored during lockdown. Picture: Submitted Staff at St Peter’s Junior School in Wisbech have re-created Queen’s iconic I Want To Break Free music video for pupils bored during lockdown. Picture: Submitted

“We wanted everyone to know that we were thinking of them, miss them and in the spirit of #teamstpeters, we did this in as silly and creative a way, as we could.

“Amy Harvey, our inspirational and thoughtful Headteacher, conceived the idea and with a very willing team behind her, we set about creating video messages in the safety of our own homes.

“She cleverly collated them and voila… the break free message was born and the well-wishes were sent!

“We shared it on social media platforms and instantly received the feedback we had been hoping for.

Staff at St Peter’s Junior School in Wisbech have re-created Queen’s iconic I Want To Break Free music video for pupils bored during lockdown. Picture: Submitted Staff at St Peter’s Junior School in Wisbech have re-created Queen’s iconic I Want To Break Free music video for pupils bored during lockdown. Picture: Submitted

“The parents, children and wider community that make St Peter’s Junior School such a wonderful place to work and learn, got in touch to say they loved it!

“It made them giggle and brought about just what we need at this time; a sense of togetherness and a moment of joy!

“We hope everyone is managing to stay safe and healthy in Wisbech and the wider world.”