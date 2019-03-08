Over 450 Fenland residents sign-up for free health and wellbeing services at Everyone Health Group's pop up shop in Wisbech

A pop up shop in the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech has got more than 450 people to sign up for free health and wellbeing services. Picture: Supplied Supplied

A pop up shop in the Horsefair Shopping Centre has got more than 450 Fenland residents to sign up for free health and wellbeing services.

Spearheaded by the Everyone Health Group, the promotion ran for six weeks in Wisbech, prompting people to sign up to NHS checks, weight management groups and more.

A spokesman for Everyone Health said: "We would like to thank all those who took the time to visit us in the shop to find out about our services.

"We would like to remind everyone that although the pop up shop has gone, our free services are always available, just call: 0333 005 0093 for further information."

The group offered out prizes to those who signed up, including family swim and day passes for Freedom Leisure centre in the town.

The spokesman added: "The winners of the family swim passes donated by Freedom Leisure were Doreen June, Skye Hart and Jennifer Banks.

"The winners of the day passes at the leisure centre were Loraine Webster Melanie Laws and Linda Wales."