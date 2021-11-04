The person who tipped off Fenland Council about fly tipping in Wisbech is hopeful clues left at the scene can track those responsible.

A photo of the large quantity of rubbish near Rummer Farm North, Wisbech, was sent to the website FixMyStreet.

The website collates all tip-off about fly tipping and sends it reports directly to the council concerned – in this instance Fenland.

Rubbish fly tipped near Rummer Farm North, Wisbech, - Credit: FixMyStreet

The photo was uplifted to FixMyStreet at 5.49pm on Wednesday anonymously.

It was accompanied by the message: “More fly tipping; looks like builders' rubbish.

You may also want to watch:

“There seems to be paper in amongst the rubbish which might have an address on it?”

FixMyStreet often deals with thousands of incidents a day – in the past week for instance it has received 11.956 reports of such incidents.

It is an independent website, built by the charity mySociety.

“We wanted to make it easier to report problems in your community, even if you don't know who those reports should go to,” says a statement on their website.

Rubbish fly tipped near Rummer Farm North, Wisbech, - Credit: Google Maps

“So, we made FixMyStreet. All you have to do is type in a postcode – or let the site locate you automatically – and describe your problem. Then we send your report to the people whose job it is to fix it.

To contact FixMyStreet click here

FixMyStreet covers the whole of the UK. No matter where you are, the only thing you ever have to remember is our web address – FixMyStreet.com.”