Published: 1:12 PM April 1, 2021

Simon 'Spike' Crowson is to stand as an independent candidate for Cambridgeshire County Council. The poll is on May 6. - Credit: Archant

Homeless champion Simon Crowson revealed today he will be standing as an independent candidate in the May 6 county council election.

Mr Crowson has put forward nomination papers to stand for the Wisbech East division of Cambridgeshire County Council.

“Over the years I have watched Wisbech decline in many ways,” he said.

“With the elections looming and very few people prepared to stand up against our elected representatives in the town in which I was born, I have put myself forward.”

Mr Crowson, who ran 50 Backpacks Vision and helped thousands during the pandemic last year, said: “The promises that I make are quite simple.

“I will listen to the people of Wisbech without judgement and always act within the best of my abilities, giving 100 per cent to the cause.

“My main aim is to give back the voices to the people of Wisbech.”

Mr Crowson – better known to many as Spike – has recently begun a project with the Salvation Army to provide hot meals and support for the town’s homeless.

He said: “I will run a clean, honest campaign and will remain dignified whilst you, the people. make your decisions.

“We need more houses, better transport, improved support for the less well off, new jobs, fresh opportunities and vision.”

Mr Crowson added: “Wisbech has turned in on itself with infighting, division, and the lack of meaningful, open, democratic accountability.

“Be assured: I will not bow down to bullies.”

His work during the pandemic was acknowledged by many, including Lord Lieutenant Julie Spence.

She told him: “A special thank you for supporting the homeless and those down on their luck in Wisbech- I know you made a real difference.

“The innovation, collaboration courage and selflessness shown by so many across the country has been truly inspirational and uplifting

“As her Majesty the Queen’s representative, I would like to thank you for the wonderful contribution you have made to the county during these extraordinary and challenging times.”

Mr Crowson attracted some controversy during the time he ran 50Backpacks.

Last summer he refused to apologise to Tory councillor Steve Tierney for false allegations on social media.

Cllr Tierney described them as “the worst thing that had ever happened” to him.