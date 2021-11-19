MP Steve Barclay visited Gorefield Hall on November 12 for a Macmillan coffee morning. He praised organisers Marie Humphrey and Sam Clark who raised £280. - Credit: Archant

Gorefield community hall and sports pavilion is set to stage its official reopening after receiving contributions from a fund set up by the county council.

It was funded by £198,000 from the council and the hall committee raised a further £60,000.

It will enable the village to stage community functions and bookings, including the expansion of their youth club.

The hall was first opened in 2013 and has been a popular and well used space ever since.

Due to its success, expansion plans were drawn up so that the centre could offer additional and flexible space.

Throughout 2020 the Gorefield hall project was one of 35 community-led projects across the county which received funding from the communities capital fund.

The £5million fund supported a range of projects.

Cllr Tom Sanderson, chair of the communities, social mobility and inclusion committee, said: “The communities capital fund has been incredibly successful, having provided funding for many community-based projects across the county.”



