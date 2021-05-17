Published: 10:48 PM May 17, 2021

Former Wisbech mayor (2010-11) and Conservative councillor won his seat on Wisbech Town Council and Fenland Council in 2019 as an independent after accusing colleagues of “abusive and aggressive to non-Tory councillors”. He explains why he has re-joined the Conservatives. - Credit: Archant

Some people may be surprised that I have re-joined the Conservative Party which I left in 2012 for personal reasons.

Although I’ve always basically retained Conservative principles, in 2019 I decided to stand as an Independent.

I truly believe that it’s important that decisions in our local councils are subject to due questioning and challenge, and there need to be checks and balances in place.

I’ve come to realise over the last two years that the most effective way that I can contribute to that process is as a member of the Conservative groups on both Fenland District Council and Wisbech Town Council.

I’ve acted constructively and collaboratively over the last two years from the opposition benches.

I’ve generally been pleased with the way both councils have been run by the Conservatives.

I'd like to contribute further to the councils, both for the residents I represent and for the area as a whole.

I feel the best way do this is as a member of the Conservative Party.

My main aim continues to be to work for the people of Peckover Ward as I have done for the past two years – answering correspondence promptly, following up their queries and reporting back to concerned residents.

Once the pandemic allows, I hope to go back out with the police doing parking and speeding work, with Streetpride doing litter picks, the Peckover estate user group and also holding more ward surgeries.

NICK MEEKINS

Town and District Councillor for Peckover Ward, Wisbech