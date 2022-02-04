News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News > Local Council

Councillors back calls to withhold high street scheme details

Logo Icon

Robert Alexander

Published: 12:09 PM February 4, 2022
Fenland Council leader Cllr Chris Boden

Cllr Chris Boden, leader of Fenland District Council, asked for parts of a report on the Wisbech High Street programme to be discussed in private, which was accepted. - Credit: Archant

Residents will have to wait for more details on the Wisbech High Street programme after councillors decided to withhold information.

Fenland District Council elected to withhold the latest on the National Lottery Heritage Fund (NLHF) scheme at a cabinet meeting on February 3.

Council leader Cllr Chris Boden told the cabinet that “members are requested to exclude members of the press and public from the second part of the report. 

“This is pages 19-32 on the basis that it contains information about the financial affairs of Fenland Council and third-party organisations.” 

Cllr Boden added: “The public interest consideration has been applied and it is considered that the need to retain the information as exempt outweighs the public interest in disclosing it.” 

The cabinet voted unanimously to exclude the press and public from the second part of the report. 

Cllr Chris Seaton said: “I think in the interests of the cabinet and because there are such significant changes within this report, I’m going to propose that both parts of this report go into exempt closed session.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Village councillors battle on in fight against road repair nightmare
  2. 2 Joint-bosses quit Wisbech Town
  3. 3 Rikki murder trial: 'At the end of the day, who's on trial - me or your client?' 
  1. 4 £1m roundabout 'grenade' that could threaten new supermarket
  2. 5 To the Manor going as farmgate house awaits new tenant
  3. 6 Olympic gold medallist's school visit inspires students
  4. 7 Suspected drink driver arrested after late night police chase
  5. 8 Man in his 80s taken to Addenbrooke's following crash with lorry
  6. 9 Burglary damage is 'heart-wrenching' says shop owner
  7. 10 Family shocked after disappearance of late father's memorial bench

Following a unanimous vote to exclude the press and public entirely from the agenda item, the meeting, which was being streamed live on YouTube, was then ended. 

There has been continued positive progress with the NLHF Programme for Wisbech High Street through September to December 2021.

This includes ongoing property projects, new property improvements starting on site and some larger projects nearing completion. 

The next Fenland Council cabinet meeting is on February 24. 

Fenland District Council
Wisbech News
Fenland News

Don't Miss

Mum Laura Middleton has launched a campaign following baby Charlotte's death.

Hinchingbrooke Hospital

Newborn baby's death due to hospital 'neglect', inquest rules

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
A woman, in her 30s, has been arrested after a crash which closed part of the A47 in Wisbech. Pictur

A47 near Wisbech set to close for seven weekends due to roadworks

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Witnesses reported seeing a 17-year old punch the victim in Lakeview Way, Hampton Hargate,

Teenager was ‘acting in self-defence’ when stamping on boy’s head

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
MP Steve Barclay with Cambridgeshire FA and Leverington Sports FC officials

Football

Village club 'realise their dream' after netting £473k grant

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon