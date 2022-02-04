Cllr Chris Boden, leader of Fenland District Council, asked for parts of a report on the Wisbech High Street programme to be discussed in private, which was accepted. - Credit: Archant

Residents will have to wait for more details on the Wisbech High Street programme after councillors decided to withhold information.

Fenland District Council elected to withhold the latest on the National Lottery Heritage Fund (NLHF) scheme at a cabinet meeting on February 3.

Council leader Cllr Chris Boden told the cabinet that “members are requested to exclude members of the press and public from the second part of the report.

“This is pages 19-32 on the basis that it contains information about the financial affairs of Fenland Council and third-party organisations.”

Cllr Boden added: “The public interest consideration has been applied and it is considered that the need to retain the information as exempt outweighs the public interest in disclosing it.”

The cabinet voted unanimously to exclude the press and public from the second part of the report.

Cllr Chris Seaton said: “I think in the interests of the cabinet and because there are such significant changes within this report, I’m going to propose that both parts of this report go into exempt closed session.”

Following a unanimous vote to exclude the press and public entirely from the agenda item, the meeting, which was being streamed live on YouTube, was then ended.

There has been continued positive progress with the NLHF Programme for Wisbech High Street through September to December 2021.

This includes ongoing property projects, new property improvements starting on site and some larger projects nearing completion.

The next Fenland Council cabinet meeting is on February 24.