LETTER: Councillor's Covid comments display 'irresponsible attitude'

A reader's view

Published: 7:48 AM January 29, 2021   
Fenland Council released this image last night with a statement saying they were “delighted” to have received almost £100,000 from the Government to recruit champions locally “to help us deliver coronavirus advice, services and support to those most at risk from Covid-19". - Credit: FDC

I am dismayed at the comments from a Wisbech councillor this week who believes, and I quote, " If you are under 45 and healthy, you have statistically more chance of being struck by lightning than you do of dying of Covid. 

“It's a big concern for the elderly and vulnerable but if you are young healthy and frightened that Covid is going to kill you - then you must be equally frightened to go outside in the rain.  

“This kind of scaremongering is really harming young people and kids" 
I would be interested to know where this individual gets their 'statistics' from! 

The odds of being struck by lightning in the UK are roughly 1.2 million to one, and 19 million to one to be killed, vastly different to the views expressed above. 
Never in my life have I heard such an irresponsible attitude from an elected official representing their town on three councils. 
No one knows who will be affected asymptomatically, mildly or severely, for some it's just an unfortunate lottery as to how they or their family member may suffer 
One hopes that a younger family member or young friend of said individual does not succumb to Covid-19. 

STUART BURTON 

Wisbech  

