News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News > Local Council

Gallery

Council suspects prolific fly-tipper in Wisbech and King's Lynn areas

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 11:36 AM April 11, 2022
The Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk suspects a prolific fly-tipper is operating in the Wisbech area

The Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk suspects a prolific fly-tipper is operating in the Wisbech area - Credit: Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk

A council believes there is a prolific fly-tipper in the Wisbech area.

Pictures have emerged on social media showing household rubbish, bin bags and construction waste strewn across ditches and country roads in the Borough of King's Lynn and West Norfolk.

Rubbish was strewn across country roads

Rubbish was strewn across country roads - Credit: Borough of King's Lynn and West Norfolk

One of the illegal Wisbech tips

One of the illegal Wisbech tips - Credit: Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk

A council spokesperson said: "Can you help us catch this fly-tipper?

"We’ve had multiple tips in rural areas between Wisbech and King’s Lynn in the last month and believe many of them are related.

"We think someone is offering to take rubbish away, but instead of taking it to the tip, they’re making money by dumping it illegally."

Construction waste dumped in the Borough of King's Lynn and West Norfolk

Construction waste dumped in the Borough of King's Lynn and West Norfolk - Credit: Borough of King's Lynn and West Norfolk

The council has warned it can take legal action against perpetrators, and courts can dish out unlimited fines, community service orders and custodial sentences in extreme cases.

Witnesses or anybody with information is being urged to contact the Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk by email (csnn@west-norfolk.gov.uk) or phone (01553 616200), quoting reference 22/01505.

King's Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council
Wisbech News
King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

Police have revealed that the body found in the river Nene was missing Lina Petkiene.

Cambs Live News

Police confirm body found in River Nene was missing Lina Petkiene

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
The A47 near King's Lynn in Norfolk

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Man in his 50s seriously injured in A47 crash

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Elton Townend-Jones, of Walpole St. Peter near Wisbech 

Cambs Live News

‘Horrific’ paedophile, 51, who raped schoolgirl jailed for 14 years

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
£20m roundabout completed.,Guyhirn, PeterboroughFriday 01 April 2022.

Has £50m and two road schemes dispelled 'forgotten Fens' myth?

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon