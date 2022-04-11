Gallery

The Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk suspects a prolific fly-tipper is operating in the Wisbech area - Credit: Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk

A council believes there is a prolific fly-tipper in the Wisbech area.

Pictures have emerged on social media showing household rubbish, bin bags and construction waste strewn across ditches and country roads in the Borough of King's Lynn and West Norfolk.

Rubbish was strewn across country roads - Credit: Borough of King's Lynn and West Norfolk

One of the illegal Wisbech tips - Credit: Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk

A council spokesperson said: "Can you help us catch this fly-tipper?

"We’ve had multiple tips in rural areas between Wisbech and King’s Lynn in the last month and believe many of them are related.

"We think someone is offering to take rubbish away, but instead of taking it to the tip, they’re making money by dumping it illegally."

Construction waste dumped in the Borough of King's Lynn and West Norfolk - Credit: Borough of King's Lynn and West Norfolk

The council has warned it can take legal action against perpetrators, and courts can dish out unlimited fines, community service orders and custodial sentences in extreme cases.

Witnesses or anybody with information is being urged to contact the Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk by email (csnn@west-norfolk.gov.uk) or phone (01553 616200), quoting reference 22/01505.