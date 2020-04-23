Advanced search

Bank forced shut until next month after employee tests positive for coronavirus

23 April, 2020 - 10:49
Lloyds Bank in Wisbech has been closed until May after an employee was diagnosed with coronavirus. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A Fenland bank has been forced shut until next month after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

Lloyds Bank in Wisbech closed on Wednesday, April 22 to allow for cleaning after the member of staff was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The banking company plan to re-open the branch in May and customers are urged to use the Post Office, internet and telephone to carry on as usual.

A spokesperson for Lloyds Bank said: “We have temporarily closed our Wisbech branch to allow for the building to be cleaned, after a colleague was diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Our priority is the wellbeing of our colleagues and customers.

“We will continue to follow Government guidance and have taken the precautionary steps to advise some colleagues to self-isolate. We will re-open the branch at the appropriate time.”

