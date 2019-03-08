Liz Truss verdict says Boris Johnson is going to help 'Uber riding, Air BnB'ing, Deliveroo eating, Freedom Fighters get on in life'

MP Liz Truss took to Twitter with a video enthusiastically backing Boris Johnson to become Prime Minister. It raised a few eyebrows. Picture; ARCHANT © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2015

She's widely tipped to be the next chancellor, has been an almost ecstatic supporter of Boris Johnson for the next Conservative leader, and Liz Truss has no doubt about her ambitions for herself and her country.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Why I'm backing @BorisJohnson to unleash British business and get us out of the EU by 31 October. #BackBoris pic.twitter.com/x5NZT7pHpU — Liz Truss (@trussliz) July 2, 2019

One political commentator this week believes her "three-step plan for reforming the economy is a clear recipe for prosperity, tackling vested interests, championing the personal freedom that modern Britain offers, and harnessing Brexit to make sure that there are opportunities for all."

And all the while "extolling the virtues of our capitalist system - a system that has lifted more people out of poverty across the globe than any other system in the history of mankind".

You may also want to watch:

Ms Truss, the MP for West Norfolk weighed in with one of her most gushing videos on Twitter this week in support of Boris Johnson.

She said he was "going to help Uber riding, Air BnB'ing, Deliveroo eating, Freedom Fighters get on in life".

Twitter hasn't altogether been kind to her following her video on Boris Johnson with one tweet offering the view that she is "the woman who takes sycophancy to new extremes".